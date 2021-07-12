The latest testing at Minnetonka Beach’s swim beach has allowed the beach to be reopened to the public.
The beach was reopend on Thursday, July 1 after being closed Tuesday, June 29 for higher than acceptable levels of e-coli in the water.
Since 2004 Hennepin County has tested the water for E. coli the swim beach every Monday morning from Memorial to Labor Day. If the Colony Forming Units (CFU)/100ML count is less than 235, the beach is considered safe to swim in. If not, the beach is closed and retested on Wednesday. Minnetonka Beach has failed one test per season over the last 5 years. This year Minnetonka Beach has failed three tests in the first month.
Each summer between Memorial Day and Labor Day, Hennepin County Public Health samples and analyzes the water at local public swimming beaches at least once per week. Beach water inspections help prevent the spread of waterborne illnesses and keep beaches safe for recreation and swimming. The county has the authority to close contaminated beaches.
Hennepin County’s interactive beach map shows the current water status of local public swimming beaches, including whether they’re contaminated and closed. It includes beaches that are monitored by other jurisdictions like cities or regional park authorities. Find the map at hennepin.us/beaches.
To keep beaches safe, it’s important to practice healthy swimming. People with a diarrheal illness should avoid swimming in public pools or lakes, sharing baths with others, and preparing foods for others. Learn more from the Minnesota Department of Health.
