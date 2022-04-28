Should golf carts and other recreational vehicles be allowed on the streets of Minnetonka Beach?
That was the main topic of discussion at the Minnetonka Beach City Council meeting on Monday, April 11.
The council heard a presentation from council member Vibhu Sharma on if the city should allow such vehicles to be driven on there streets, and the process that the city must follow for that to happen.
Sharma started his presentation by stating that the state of Minnesota does not allow golf carts and ATVs to be driven on streets, but does give local governments a pathway to allow them.
“The easy way for us is to say ‘let’s go to the state statute and let’s go the Orono police department and not allow it,’” Sharma said. “What is being purposed and what is being put forth here is an amended set of ordinances that are consistent with how the state says ‘if you want allow this, this is what you must do’ and that’s what is put forth here.”
Some rules that would be required to drive a golf cart or ATV on the streets of Minnetonka Beach are: No person shall operate an ATV or golf cart on streets, roadways, alleys, or public rights-of-way, without first obtaining a permit from the city; operator and passengers must be seated at all times; only persons 18 years of age or older shall be permitted to operate an ATV or golf cart on any streets, roadways, or public rights-of-way; no driving on publicly owned lands, park property, public trails, playgrounds, or recreation areas; vehicles can’t be driven between hours of sunset and sunrise; vehicle must be equipped with a rear-facing mirror, an operable horn, seat belts for the driver and all passengers, and all other equipment required by federal, state, and local laws and regulations; and for golf carts only, the cart required to have a slow-moving vehicle emblem attached.
“We have proposed ordinances and a process to permit the use of vehicles and have much broader coverage,” Sharma said. “With the amount of traffic, it’s incumbent as a council and a city to ensure safety and incumbent on us to ensure our statues are in compliance with state statutes.”
Sharma said that the proposed changes would do that and allow such vehicles to be driven on Minnetonka Beach streets.
After Sharma’s presentation, the council heard from residents for and against the proposal before discussing the topic amongst the council itself.
The general consensus from the council seemed to be approving such vehicles on city streets but they needed more input from residents and some legal clarifications on a few items before approving a new ordinance allowing the practice.
“Many of the citizens made very good points – for and against additional regulation here,” council member Steve Howath said. “My bottom line is that I think we probably need a public hearing on this to hear from more citizens so that we make a fully informed decision on what all the residents want here at Minnetonka Beach.”
The council agreed and approved a motion to continue the discussion at the next council meeting on Monday, May 9 after getting additional input from residents and legal clarifications the council asked for.
“A solution is really challenging,” Mayor Jaci Lindstrom said.
