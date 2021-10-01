If you live in Minnetonka Beach and want to cut down a tree, you will have to wait.
That’s because the Minnetonka Beach city council passed an interim ordinance at its Monday, Sept. 13 meeting that put a moratorium on the removal of significant trees within the city.
The moratorium allows the city to study its zoning and land use regulations regarding trees and tree preservation.
“Its been talked about for a long time,” council member Susan Enlow said. “There are various policies and tree preservation is kind of sprinkled in bits and pieces in our code and ordinances. We really don’t have anything comprehensive. We want to be able to provide some guidance to our residents, and to city staff and our zoning and planning administrators and engineers on how to administer and how to help protect the beautiful village that we have here in Minnetonka Beach. In the last two years, in particular in the last year we’ve seen a lot or removal of huge trees.”
Enlow continued, “We are really focusing on the bigger heritage trees that we can’t really replace in our lifetime. You can’t really go out and buy a tree of that size. Putting a temporary halt on taking out trees while we prepare the more detailed ordinance to present for public comment - hopefully by the end of the year - that its in the best interest of the residents of the Minnetonka Beach.”
According to the interim ordinance, the moratorium does not apply to the removal of significant trees that are dead or noxious, or for trees that causes imminent danger to persons or property.
Resident Joanna Anderson asked the council if that means she cannot remove trees on her own property.
“If you want to take it down you come to city hall and request a waiver on a form,” Enlow said. “You would have to show where that tree it is, the size it is, what shape it is, what species it is and it will reviewed by planning commission and city council.”
Council member Steve Howart said he’s seen more trees removed this summer than the previous 10 years, but is concerned if this moratorium goes to far and infringes on property rights and gets government involved in something it should not be involved in. He asked for there be a short timetable for the moratorium
Howart ended up voting in favor of the interim ordinance but said “I think we need to be very, very careful.”
The ordinance will be in effect for one year or until the city passes a new city ordinance amending the city’s controls related to trees or tree preservation; or the city repeals the moratorium.
Any violation of the interim ordinance will be considered a misdemeanor and subject to imprisonment for up to 90 days, a fine of up to $1,000, or both, plus the costs of prosecution. Also, anybody that removes a significant tree in violation of any provision of the ordinance shall also pay a fine of $750 per caliper inch of the tree removed, as measured at the DBH.
