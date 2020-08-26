The City of Minnetonka Beach held their city council meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 12. During the in-person meeting, the council received an update on the parks commission’s five year plan.
“We believe at the time a three- to five year-plan is in order because they would do these things for us: a better way to identify and organize the work efficiently; increase the credibility within the community and the council; and number three, provide greater satisfaction and enjoyment for the commission and staff who works on parks,” commission chair Joe Pagano said during his parks commission update.
Pagano continued to say, due to the work of all commissioners, the five-year plan will be delivered in October 2020. He described the plan as “purposeful, practical and process-driven.” What Pagano mainly focused on is how the five-year plan will proceed after the document is presented. With members of the parks commission changing, the plan has to sustain a vision throughout all the changes, he said.
The parks commission guiding principles are centered on residents’ experience “as defined by safety, functionality and ambiance.” Pagano continued to say that residents would be able to give the parks a rating based on the guiding principles.
“We have a great diversity of volunteers...We’ve got to realize the practicality living and working in a volunteer world. The work is spread out over time. It’s a five-year plan for a reason,” he said.
The work on the five-year plan began with a comprehensive review of the Capital Improvement Plan. After going through that plan, the commission reviewed its hard assets, such as buildings and playground equipment. Green assets include all the greenery within the parks. Not only were assets looked at, but how the commission is operating is under review, as well.
According to the comprehensive plan, the parks commission holds a “great responsibility” for taking care of its assets. They also have the ability to advise the city council on parks-related decisions and have their own administrative responsibilities. Pagano continued to say they are impacted by outside services and nature, as well as being collaborative between each other and other city staff, which the parks commission would like to continue to do.
The parks commission 90-minute meetings and single point of contact for residents has proved to be efficient, he stated. As part of their “pathways to success,” residents’ experiences are a main focus as well as an inspection of all the parks’ assets, what renovations should be prioritized and budget.
The plan also includes commissioners to update it every two years. According to Pagano, this is because park usage changes and neighborhoods change. In order to stay out in-front of the changes, the plan will have to adapt as the city changes; however, attracting volunteers to assist is where Pagano said he received the most skepticism. Pagano believes volunteers will be more willing to head a short-term project.
“We need to redefine volunteerism at Minnetonka Beach...I think we just haven’t asked the right way and we haven’t given the right on-ramp for people to volunteer. We believe there are people in the community that will take responsibility to an individual project,” he said.
