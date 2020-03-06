The Minnetonka Beach city council approved the location for the city’s new water tower during their Feb. 10 city council meeting. The new water tower will be built on top of the ground storage water tank
“As mayor, I’d like to say I came in with an open mind and I really heard from the residents about the preservation of trees,” Minnetonka Beach Mayor Jaci Lindstrom said.
City Engineer Darren Amundsen presented two location options for a new 75,000 gallon water tower. Option one, the west site, would put the water tower near the existing water tower; while option two, the east site, would be near the public works area.
Soil boring tests were completed at each site. According to Amundsen, the results were similar between the locations. He then went over pros and cons to each option. Pros for site two include its location within the public works site, the land is flatter and there would be less tree removal. But, since option two includes the ground storage location it requires the removal of the ground storage tank and is a little further away from the existing main.
Amundsen estimates it would cost about $40,000 to remove the ground storage tank. The cost for a more modern water tower is estimated at $1.12 million, with total project costs estimated at $1.18 million. The vintage look-a-like tower cost approximately $1.05 million with a total project cost estimated at $1.1 million. Option two is about $64,000 more than option one, due to the removal of the ground storage tank, he added.
Lindstrom delivered the State of the City address during the city council meeting on Monday, Jan. 13.
“I think it’s terribly important that we look at what we did in 2019 and then looking forward to the next year,” Lindstrom began. “About one year ago today, as your new mayor, I pledged I would focus on transparency, fiscal responsibility and city infrastructure in my first year of office.”
Lindstrom continues to discuss the updates the city has implemented in the past year to increase transparency, including televised city council and planning commission meetings as well as a new presentation monitor.
Lindstrom said the city has earned a clean financial audit, has a balanced budget, secured the highest AAA municipal bond rating, passed a 2.8 percent property tax increase and put a 10-year, long range financial plan in place for the city.
A large portion of the city’s financial plan, according to Lindstrom, involves “engaging city infrastructure.” Notable projects completed in 2019 include repairs to water mains, streets, stormwater drains and lift stations that had a high rate of failure.
“In 2020, this work will continue. Most notably with the construction or rehabilitation with a new water tower beginning this summer. We’ll be patching and sealcoating all city streets and there will be ongoing discussions of how to best address health and safety deficiencies at the water treatment plant,” she said.
Other plans Lindstrom outlined for the year include finding dates to replace the remaining aging water pipes and city streets so residents do not have to worry about city infrastructure. She then expressed gratitude to city staff, the city council, volunteers serving on commissions and committees for their work surpassing their goals in 2019.
The next Minnetonka Beach city council meeting is Monday, March 16.
