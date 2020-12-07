The Minnetonka Beach city council approved a “no parking on Beach Lane” measure during their Nov. 9 meeting after residents expressed concerns about parking on the stretch of road.
City administrator Pat Melvin began the discussion by stating that several residents have expressed concerns during his time with the city. The road, which was described as narrow, often has cars parked along it due to residents having guests. Those parking along the road are also there to use Arcola Bridge, and some are using the bridge to protest.
With cars parked along the road, residents are concerned about emergency vehicles getting through. One resident requested a temporary no parking sign for the road. According to Orono Police Chief Correy Farnoik, temporary no parking signs do not withstand the weather well and are typically used for a temporary period of time. Farnoik recommended non-temporary signs to enforce the ban.
“I do feel that Beach Lane is a very narrow street and depending on where people park on Beach Lane, it can be more or less of a safety issue,” council member Tracey Breazeale stated, adding that the line of sight when turning off or onto County Road 15 can be a safety issue.
Council member Susan Enlow agreed with Breazeale ,and other members noted that no parking signs on other roads have helped with safety concerns. Farnoik raised the notion that by taking away this parking spot, protesters and others will find another spot to park, which could cause other concerns.
Residents also expressed concerns about installing signs in their yard. Farnoik said there are ways around that, saying that the no parking signs can be placed on existing poles located at the entrances of the road.
