Minnetonka Beach will be conducting its business virtually after Mayor Jaci Lindstrom signed a declaration on Jan. 11, declaring all meetings to be conducted by telephone or interactive technology.
Lindstrom signed the declaration on Jan. 11, after the regular city council meeting on Monday, Jan. 10, where the city almost didn’t have a quorum with city council member Tracy Breazeale unable to attend the meeting. City administrator Heidi Honey also missed the meeting, but was able to phone in and participate since she doesn’t vote at meetings.
At the Jan. 10 meeting, Lindstrom asked the council members for support of the declaration and received it, despite not needing council approval.
At the meeting on Jan. 10, Lindstrom asked council members, staff and audience members to wear masks because of exposure over the holiday season.
“This is really an uncertain time,” Lindstrom said. “We have to keep our community healthy and safe - all of us healthy and safe, and our staff. We all want to be healthy and safe.”
In her declaration, Lindstrom wrote that as mayor, the spread of COVID-19 raised serious public health concerns and that the Delta and Omicron variants have been found to spread more easily.
She also wrote that “after months of steady decline in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 there has been an increase in the number of cases in Minnesota and Hennepin County over the past six months, and especially in the past three weeks, and the Centers for Disease Control has categorized community spread in Minnesota and Hennepin County as ‘high,’ the highest level for identifying community spread.”
Lindstrom cited Minnesota statutes, which authorize cities to meet by telephone or interactive technology if the presiding officer, chief legal counsel, or chief administrative officer determines that meeting in person is not practical or prudent because of the existence of a health pandemic.
“I have consulted with the city administrator and the city attorney in making this determination,” she said.
Effective immediately and until further notice, meetings of city bodies, including but not limited to city council meetings, boards, and commissions, may be conducted by telephone or interactive technology at times when it is not practical or prudent to hold those meetings in person due to the existence of the pandemic. All such meetings must comply with the requirements in Minnesota statutes.
The first meeting that will be held virtually is the Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Monday, Jan. 24.
