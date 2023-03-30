Minnetonka Beach needs a new water treatment plant, and it needs funding for it.
That was the message that the city and Mayor Joe Pagano tried to convey to the Minnesota House and Senate.
Pagano provided an update to the Minnetonka Beach City Council at its regular meeting on Monday, March 13, outlining the city's efforts to build a new water treatment plant and secure funding for it.
“We are taking a third swipe at getting funding for our water treatment project,” Pagano told the council. “There were 400 cities that applied this go around for some sort of funding for water sewer or water treatment.”
He said in the House they selected 20 projects; and in the Senate they selected 26 projects to give presentations to each committee. Minnetonka Beach was one of the projects selected for review by both chambers.
Pagano went before the Minnesota House of Representatives' Capital Improvement Committee on Wednesday, March 1, to present Minnetonka Beach’s need for state funding for the project. He had three minutes to present the case to the committee.
He started by explaining the need to replace the existing plant that was built in 1958.
“The 65-year-old water treatment plant needs immediate replacement,” Pagano told the committee. “Second, Minnetonka Beach is one failed part away from a water crisis. Thirdly, our small town needs state funding to build a new plant. Engineering and health inspections have shown our water treatment plant has many major components that are past their expected life and are in need of costly repair or replacement. The state’s 2021 water plant treatment tour viewed Minnetonka Beach’s water treatment as the second worst of all the inspected plants.”
Pagano followed up by telling the committee that, besides the basic need to provide clean water to its residents, the cost of the project continues to rise as they try to secure funding.
“Inflation, interest rates and the length of construction times have created a heightened sense of urgency to our project,” he said.
Pagano told the committee that two years ago, the estimated cost of replacement was $4.2 million - but now the cost sits at $6.6 million. He also said from the time they secure funding, to design and construction of the plant will take up to two years.
The reason Minnetonka Beach is asking for state funding because the project is just too large for the 230 homes of Minnetonka Beach to fund itself.
“The city’s budget for this year is $1.4 million,” Pagano said. “$300,000 of which is debt from the recent water tower replacement and the water main. The debt service for the new plant without funding is $530,000 annually.”
That amounts to $2,300 a year per home, Pagano said.
Republican Rep. Andrew Myers, who is sponsoring a funding bill for the new water treatment plant in Minnetonka Beach, told the committee, “This project is important. We talk about clean water. I just want you guys to look at those cups and hopefully we can get support to put clean water in those cups for the residents and families of Minnetonka Beach.”
Pagano also gave a presentation to the senate committee about a week later.
