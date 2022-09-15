For the third time since the beginning of August, The Margaret Dahl Children’s Library in Minnetonka Beach has been vandalized.
The city has locked and closed the library since it was vandalized the third time over the Labor Day weekend. Over Labor Day weekend, a window was smashed at the library and the broken glass went all over the inside of the building.
The city has filed a report with the Orono Police Department and the library will remain closed until a new combination lock is placed at the library.
It has been locked for the last two weeks after the second incident, and officials say there are no leads as to who the vandals are.
The Margaret Dahl Children’s Library, a library with over 1,600 books located in the building that was the Minnetonka Beach Post Office, was first closed on Friday, Aug. 5 after it was discovered that tables and chairs were destroyed inside the library - it was estimated about $500 worth of damage was done. The library reopened after St. Martin’s Church donated chairs for the space. On Thursday, Aug. 25, the city reported the white board inside the library was covered in extremely inappropriate, derogatory words and graphics.
The library wasn’t the only act of vandalism in Minnetonka Beach that week, as a newly installed basketball backboard was broken on Thursday, Aug. 19.
According to the city, “Neighboring residents saw four boys between the ages of 10 to 15 aggressively and loudly bang the swings into the swing set. Just as the neighbor intervened, the boys hurled a huge rock through the backboard of the basketball hoop, leaving a large hole and shattering the entire backboard. The boys immediately fled the playground to the Dakota Trail, two on electric scooters and two on bikes. Orono Police were called and on the scene within minutes. There are no leads on who the boys are.”
Since then, the basketball backboard at the City Hall playground had another large rock thrown through it. The city said in an email to residents that, “More glass shattered while the area was closed off waiting for a replacement after the first shattering incident. The replacement backboard will be made of shatterproof Plexiglass.”
The city of Minnetonka Beach and the Orono Police asks if you have any information that might help the police, please contact Minnetonka Beach City Hall at (952) 471-8878, or the Orono Police non-emergency phone (952) 249-4700.
