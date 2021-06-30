The city of Minnetonka Beach didn’t have to look to far for its next city administrator or city clerk
At the city council meeting on Monday, June 14, Minnetonka Beach approved the hiring of Heidi Honey to the city administrator position and Jane Burgess as the city clerk.
Honey takes over the city administrator job from Patrick Melvin, who resigned from the position on April 19, 2021 just 15 months after getting hired to that position. Honey had been the city clerk for Minnetonka Beach since 2014 and was appointed as interim city administrator by the city council at its May 10 meeting. The council approved the appointment of Honey at a special council meeting on May 25, pending the two sides agreeing to a contract, which was approved on June 14.
“I think its a great hire, I’m very excited,” Mayor Jaci Lindstrom said.
City treasure Chris Zinn echoed the mayors statement, “I think Heidi will do a great job. I feel very confident that she will be successful.”
Honey, has a degree in criminal justice and a Minnesota Certified Municipal Clerk certificate from St. Cloud State University. Prior to becoming Minnetonka Beach’s city clerk in January 2014, Honey was the owner of Distinctive Design Florals in Minnetonka for 16 years. She was also a administrative assistant for Edina Realty.
According to the contract in the city council agenda packet, Honey will be paid $83,510.64 per year beginning on May 20.
“I’m excited to work with our new city administrator,” council member Vibhu Sharma said.
With Honey’s hiring as the city administrator that left an opening at the city clerk position and the council approved the hiring of Burgess as the city clerk.
Prior to the approval as the city clerk, Burgess was Minnetonka Beach’s utility billing and administrative assistant and the postmaster at the Minnetonka Beach Post Office since 2015. In addition to those duties, Burgess has also been an election judge in Minnetonka Beach for 15 years.
She holds a degree in journalism from the University of St. Thomas and will have an annual salary of $61,235.55 beginning on June 16, 2021.
“Jane is very qualified to move into this city clerk position,” Lindstrom said. “She has already been training and has already led a park commission meeting.
She has a very strong business background with experience especially in finance.”
With Burgess moving into the city clerk position, Minnetonka Beach has an opening for Burgess’s former position as utility billing and administrative assistant and the postmaster at the Minnetonka Beach Post Office.
