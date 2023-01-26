The new Minnetonka Beach City Council got an update on the plans for a new water treatment plant for the city.
New mayor Joe Pagano and new council members Chris Dovolis and Jennifer Halverson joined the returning council members at the first meeting of 2023 and received an update on the plans for new water treatment plant from city treasurer Chris Zinn.
The city has been crunching numbers with the help of the city’s finance committee and its financial advisor Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, and Zinn provided an updated to the new council.
At the its meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, Zinn said, “We are on the right path and again we are not building, we are just developing. I think we have a nice plan and just wanted to make you aware of it and obviously keep you in the loop as things proceed.”
Zinn said Ehlers estimate the new plant will cost around $6.6 million, with about $600,000 for design and another $6 million to build the plant. Included in that project is some other minor water system updates, such as fire hydrants.
To finance the project, Minnetonka Beach has a couple of options - it can use a combination of water rates and levy or rely 100 percent on water revenues.
Zinn said that the recommendation from Ehlers and the Minnetonka Beach finance committee is to use a combination of revenue sources to pay for the project.
“This project is too large for us to do it all with water,” he said. “So we need to use a combination of funding sources to meet our debt service for this project.”
Zinn said the recommendation is to use increases in water usage fees, with infrastructure fees for all residents, and use general obligation levy money.
“With the combination of those three we can get to the numbers we need,” Zinn said. “We thought it was the most equitable plan across all. If we used all water, then the people that used the highest amount of water would be paying for the majority of the project. If we did all general levy, then it would be irrelevant how much water you use and the fee in there also kind of evens it out.”
The next steps for the project are to issue bonds some time in 2023 to cover the costs of development and engineering for the project and then issue bonds in 2024 to build the project. The bonds would be paid back through the water fee increase, infrastructure fees and general levy money.
All of that would have to be approved by the city council. At the meeting on Jan. 9 the council did not vote on any aspect of the project, rather they were brought up to speed with the presentation for the new board.
