The Minnetonka Beach City Council accepted the resignation of council member Andrew Myers during its Monday, July 13, meeting.
According to Minnetonka Beach Mayor Jaci Lindstrom, Myers is leaving the community, which effectively ended his service on council. Meyers’ term would have ended December 31, 2020. This election season, Myers is also running for the Minnesota House Representatives District 33B seat.
“I wanted to sincerely thank Andrew for his years of service and wish him and his family well in their new community. We will honor Andrew at the next council meeting in August. He deserves his special moment separate from the business of filling the vacancy,” Lindstrom said.
The council declared a vacancy and can proceed in three different ways. The council could choose to not fill the vacancy, decide on a candidate application process and a timeline, or appoint any individual without using a candidate application process.
Council member Steve Howarth said after thinking about which direction the council should take, he believes the council should not appoint a new member because an election is approaching and does not want to have voters see the appointment as an endorsement from the council members.
Council members Tracey Breazeale and Susan Enlow agreed with Howarth that the city should not appoint a new council member this close to an election. Lindstrom also agreed that appointing a council member now - with five meetings left in the year - “wouldn’t make much sense.”
“I feel we have a good council with these three. Good decision-making and council members typically don’t need time to get up to speed,” she said.
The remaining city council members approved to leave the vacancy caused by Myers’ resignation open.
