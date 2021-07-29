The local emergency is over in Minnetonka Beach.
The Minnetonka Beach City Council approved the terminating of the Local Emergency Related to COVID-19 at its city council meeting on Monday, July 12. The end of the local emergency went into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, July 12.
Mayor Jaci Lindstrom declared the local emergency on March 23, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With Minnetonka Beach’s local emergency ending along with the state emergency declaration ending on July 1, 2021, the Minnetonka Beach City Attorney Ron Batty informed the council via memo that the city is required to comply with all open meeting laws and that all public city meetings will be held in person at City Hall effective Tuesday, July 13 at 8 am.
“As of 8 a.m. tomorrow all city meetings will be held in person,” Lindstrom said.
With meetings moving back to in-person meetings, council member Steve Horvath asked if the council wanted to consider adopting a policy mask wearing at meetings if unvaccinated.
“You ask for volunteer disclosure if they choose not to disclose or they disclose that they are unvaccinated then they are requested to wear a mask,” Horvath said. “I’m curious if we would consider such an action for city hall. I would like us to pursue it”
Mayor Lindstrom asked to bring this to the city attorney before moving forward, “I don’t know if we are able to ask that. I would get legal advice on that.”
Another COVID related move Minnetonka Beach approved was to a resolution for authorizing application for and acceptance of the Coronavirus Local Fiscal
Recover Fund Established under the Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
According to the agenda packet, Minnetonka Beach is expected to receive approximately $55,000, with half being allocated to the city in 2021 and half in 2022.
These funds can be used for infrastructure needs, Public Works anticipates using a portion of these funds to replace lift station pumps that were in the 2022 CIP. The CIP was adjusted accordingly. City staff will track, report and allocate funding similar to the CARES Act funds and these funds will be spent on a few larger infrastructure items.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.