It was an uneventful election in Minnetonka Beach.
That was the news coming out of the Monday, Nov. 14 Minnetonka Beach City Council meeting as the council certified the 20221 election.
“We had wonderful primary and general elections,” city clerk Jane Burgess told the council. “Everything went really well. We had absolutely no problems.”
According to Burgess, Minnetonka Beach had 422 residents registered to vote at 7 a.m. on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, and they registered 23 more people on Election Day.
In total, Minnetonka Beach had 343 people vote with 97 of those voting by absentee ballot. That was a turnout of 81 percent of the registered voters in the city as of the morning of the election.
“It’s so professional here and efficient,” Mayor Jaci Lindstrom said of the how the election was run in the city.
Minnetonka Beach residents elected Joe Pagano as the next mayor, along with Chris Dovolis and Jennifer Halverson to seats on the city council. Chris Zinn was elected the city treasurer.
Pagano ran unopposed for mayor and received 277 votes with three write-in votes. Halverson received 254 votes while Dovolis received 224 votes for the two open council seats. Zinn received 277 votes.
All three will be sworn in at the first meeting of the new year. Pagano’s mayorial term and Zinn’s treasurer term is each for two years; while the two council seats are four-year terms.
“My gratitude to all the volunteers that made this process very successful,” council member Vibhu Sharma said. “I think the right to vote is so important and the integrity of that is so important. I just appreciate the volunteers that were there to make it happen. Just a deep sense of gratitude to all the volunteers, judges, and everybody involved in the whole process. A huge thank you.”
With the election over, Burgess told the council they are looking to future elections and the need for election judges in the future.
“We’ve been kind of doing some recruitment of young people to think about becoming an election judge,” Burgess said. “We spoke to a lot of people thinking that a lot of judges some day won’t be able to do it anymore so we have to be looking ahead.”
