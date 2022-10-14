The 2023 preliminary budget and tax levy was set for Minnetonka Beach at its city council meeting on Monday, Sept. 12.
The council approved the 2023 preliminary budget and tax levy of $1,649,354.27, consisting of: $1,400,183.47 for General Fund; $314.915.59 for Water Fund; and $96,764.18 Sewer Fund.
The 2023 taxable property tax levy certification was approved at $1,190,218.47, a 9 percent increase from 2022. For that amount, $231,640.00 is levied for General Obligation bond debt (principal and interest), and $954,661.47 is levied for general property tax.
“That increase is supported by a number of things – one being the overall cost of things and inflation,” city treasurer Chris Zinn said. “Two, the strength of the labor market and the importance of our city staff. Those are the two key components that are driving the increase and we think are justified and that’s why its higher.”
Zinn told the council that increase will result in about A $300 hike for a $1.5 million home.
The preliminary budget and tax levy can be decreased but it can not increase by the time the council approves the final 2023 budget and tax levy in December. The council set the Truth in Taxation Hearing for Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at 6 p.m. for 2023 Budget and Tax Levy.
In other council action, the council approved a resolution to establish an environmental fund from the fees collected from the Tree Removal ordinance the council approved in August.
The money from that fund will be would be used tree and forest management and maintenance, and environmental maintenance and beautification throughout the city, the resolution stated.
