The City of Minnetonka Beach wrapped up some loose ends in its final council meeting of the year.
Besides approving the 2023 tax levy and the 2023 budget, the council approved several important items at its final meeting of the year on Monday, Dec. 12.
First, the council approved two new members to the Park Commission. The two new members of the Park Commission are Laura Paine and Chip Zawislak.
Paine will fill the remainder of a three-year term vacated by Joe Pagano, who will be sworn in as Minnetonka Beach’s new mayor on Monday, Jan. 9 after winning the mayor election in November. That term will conclude on Aug. 31, 2025.
Zawislak will fill the remainder of Chris Dovolis’s term due to Dovolis’ election to the city council in November. That term ends on Aug. 31, 2023.
The council also approved a resolution approving a Joint Powers Agreements with the state of Minnesota for its prosecuting attorney and a Master Joint Powers Agreement for Prosecuting Attorney Kenneth Potts.
That JPA will run for five years and allows Minnetonka Beach and its prosecuting attorney to utilize the criminal justice data communications network pursuant to the terms of the agreement. According to the agreement, it also creates a method by which Minnetonka Beach has access to systems and tools for which it has eligibility, and to memorialize the requirements to obtain access and the limitations on the access.
The council also received notice that the their legal fees with the law firm Kenneth and Graven will increase by $5 an hour to $190 an hour. Ronald Barry with the law firm Kenneth and Graven wrote to the council that assuming the same amount of work in 2023 as 2022 that the total fees will increase by less then $2,000.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.