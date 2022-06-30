Minnetonka Beach may have found their new council member.
The Minnetonka Beach city council and mayor discussed their options to fill former council member Steve Howarth’s seat at the council meeting on Monday, June 13. Horwarth resigned from the council on Monday, May 9.
Mayor Jaci Lindstrom told the council that it has four options when it comes to filling the open seat - leave the seat open until the general election in November; fill by appointment with an application process; fill by appointment without an application process; or to hold a special election.
The special election was not really an option as Hennepin County informed the city that they would not be able to hold a special election until February 2023 because of the general election in November.
The mayor indicated that she was inclined to leave the seat open since it’s so close to the election and she didn’t want to make it look like the council was endorsing anybody for the seat by appointing a person to fill the open seat.
“I’m inclined not to fill the vacancy,” Lindstrom said. “We are really close to the elections. Filing starts Aug. 2, that’s just weeks away. It’s so close to the election, I’m just uncomfortable with appointing somebody.”
Council member Tracey Breazeale agreed with the mayor.
“Its probably a more likely scenario that we get two or three people that are already thinking they are going to run in the general election and are we endorsing one of them by coming on early and giving them a leg up on the other one or two people?”
Despite that sentiment, council member Vibhu Sharma offered a solution of appointing city treasurer Chris Zinn to the open spot - if he wanted it.
Zinn said he would accept the appointment to the council and that he wouldn’t be running for the council position in the upcoming general election.
“I do plan on re-running for treasurer not for council,” Zinn said. “We can make that clear so applicants would now they aren’t competing with me. I’m just filling a need for the city, temporarily.”
One problem with that solution was that city staff or members of the council weren’t quite sure if Zinn could hold both the role of city treasurer and city council member at the same time.
With that question lingering, the council approved a motion to appoint Zinn to the open council seat pending approval from the city attorney on whether it was legal or not for Zinn to hold dual roles with the city. That motion was passed on a 3-0 vote.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Minnetonka Beach city administrator Heidi Honey said they have not heard back from the city attorney on whether the appointment can go through or not.
