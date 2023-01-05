The Minnetonka Beach City Council ratified its 2023 final budget and tax levy certification at its last meeting of 2022.
On Monday, Dec. 12, the council approved a budget for 2023 of $1,811,863.24. The budget is broken into three different funds - the general fund, water fund and the sewer. That $1.8 million is split to $1,400,183.47 for the General Fund, $314,915.59 for the Water Fund, and $96,764.18 for the Sewer Fund.
The council also approved a property tax levy certification of $1,190,218.47, which is a 9 percent increase from the 2022 property tax levy or about $97,834.8 increase.
“Our increase is more significant than it has been in the past,” city treasurer Chris Zinn said when presenting the final numbers to the council.
Zinn added that most of the increase is because of inflationary reasons and wage and salary increases.
In addition to adopting the budget and levy, the council also passed a ordinance approving the 2023 fee schedule and utility rate changes.
The council adopted the ordinance - but according to city administrator Heidi Honey, because the council does not have full membership at this time, it cannot authorize summary publication of the 2023 Fee Schedule via resolution. The new city council can pass that resolution when it convenes for the first time on Jan. 9, 2023.
Because it was the last council meeting of the year, it was the final meeting for outgoing Mayor Jaci Lindstrom and council member Susan Enlow.
An open house to honor Lindstrom will be held before the next council meeting on Jan. 9, 2023.The council also took time to honor Enlow, who did not run fo re-election this past fall.
Lindstrom presented Enlow with a certificate of appreciation for her service to the city of Minnetonka Beach.
Enlow began her service when she joined the Long Range Planning Committee in 2009. That committee worked together until 2014, when the city council adopted the committees recommendations for an updated comprehensive plan.
In 2018, Enlow served on the Planning Commission before getting elected to the city council from Jan. 2019 to Dec. 2022.
Lindstrom went on to list some of Enlow’s accomplishments while on the council, which included the 2019 water main infrastructure project, median crosswalk on Shoreline Drive, replacing the city’s water tower, and two new city playgrounds.
“Thank you for your service and devotion to the residents of the community,” Lindstrom said. “You’ve been an extraordinary council member at a time of great change in the cities history.”
Council member Vibhu Sharma echoed the mayor’s sentiments.
“You really look at things from what is really in the best interest of the city. There is no agenda, you are trying to take the facts and make the best decision. You looked at things in a very principled fashion and I applaud you for doing that. So thank you.”
“I’m very honored and it was a privilege to serve as a council member for the city of Minnetonka Beach. This is an amazing council that I had the privilege of working with. The staff is bar none the best it could be,” Enlow said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.