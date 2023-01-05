The Minnetonka Beach City Council ratified its 2023 final budget and tax levy certification at its last meeting of 2022.

On Monday, Dec. 12, the council approved a budget for 2023 of $1,811,863.24. The budget is broken into three different funds - the general fund, water fund and the sewer. That $1.8 million is split to $1,400,183.47 for the General Fund, $314,915.59 for the Water Fund, and $96,764.18 for the Sewer Fund.

