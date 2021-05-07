The city of Minnetonka Beach is in the market for a city administrator.
Just 15 months after hiring Patrick Melvin to that position, the job is open again after Melvin submitted his letter of resignation to the city on Monday, April 19.
The City Council accepted his resignation and authorized a plan to fill the open position in a special meeting the afternoon of Friday, April 23.
Melvin was hired as the city administrator for Minnetonka Beach on Jan. 14, 2020 with annual salary of $82,500.
“Following much reflection and thought about what is important to me I have come to the decision to accept another job that will allow me to better balance my career with that of having a family,” Melvin wrote in his resignation letter. “I have enjoyed working in Minnetonka Beach with a devoted Mayor, care Council and outstanding staff that go above and beyond in an effort to provide service to Minnetonka Beach residents.”
He went on to highlight some of the success the city has had over the last 15 months including enduring a pandemic with limited disruption, hiring a new Public Works Superintendent, put in place plans to replace the city’s water tower and playground equipment in two parks.
“The city is fortunate to have great residents and volunteers on various committees that have helped to make this possible,” Melvin said. “Thank you for the Minnetonka Beach experience, it has been a pleasure.”
Besides accepting Melvin’s resignation at the special meeting on April 23, the council approved the process for recruitment of a new city administrator. The process as listed in the special meeting agenda:
• Mayor, Council and Staff Member selected as Hiring Committee to screen applications and conduct preliminary interviews and come up with a list of three finalists for Council to interview at Special
• Council Meeting on June 7. Council to make conditional offer based on background checks and drug test. (Pat Melvin would be willing to assist up to final day and if requested afterward).
• April 26, 2021 – publish ads in League of MN Cities, MCMA and on website
• May 1, 2021 – publish ads in local newspaper
* May 17, 2021 – job posting closes at 5 p.m.
• May 17, 2021 (week of) – Hiring Committee screen applications, schedule semi-finalists for preliminary interviews
• May 24, 2021 (week of) – preliminary interviews (noted in job posting).
• June 7, 2021 – If Council wishes to fast track this could be Council interviews, decision and authorization for Mayor Lindstrom to enter into negotiations for wage and start date pending successful background check and drug test (backup date would be regular Council meeting on June 14th)
The posting lists the general job summary as : Serves as the chief Administrative Officer of the City and reports directly to the City Council for the proper administration of all the affairs of the City that are under his/her jurisdiction.
The listed minimum qualifications are: a bachelor’s degree in Public Administration and two years of municipal experience or five
years of progressively responsible municipal experience. An equivalency of education and experience will be considered with preferred qualifications of Master’s degree in public administration, three years of related municipal experience, one year experience using Quickbooks, and general understanding of Banyon utility billing.
Melvin’s last day as the city administrator will be Wednesday, May 19.
