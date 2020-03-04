Minnesota Lakes Bank in Mound is open through construction – just turn your head and walk a few paces to the right once you get there because otherwise, through April or May, it will be a workman, not your usual banker, behind the teller line.
Right now, the bank is operating out of a trailer next to its brick-and-mortar building on Commerce Boulevard. It’s one-sixth the size of the bank’s permanent location but, said bank president David Krause, “it’s still better than being in here.”
“Here” is the bank proper, where a hollow floor, naked joists in the ceiling and the din of a drill’s steady white noise declare what, for the next several weeks, will be the milieu of a construction crew. Work began the second week of February, but the bank never did miss a beat and has closed only during normal closing hours, thanks to that trailer which has allowed employees to continue running Minnesota Lakes as a full-service bank.
Krause has been with Minnesota Lakes Bank as its president for nearly four years, and already this is the second remodel he’s worked through, having run point on the bank’s Delano project two years ago.
Inside the old bank, standing under its naked ceiling and with the tellers’ calendar behind him reflecting a date one week back, Krause talked about the project, and the eyes behind those tortoiseshell frames belied that kind of satisfaction indicative of a vision coming to fruition.
“When we did the project in Delano, we had a dump station out front and all the trailers. People would think we weren’t opened or that we left town or that that we closed,” he said.
The Mound and Delano projects stem from the same need to update the buildings, (they both were “tired,” said Krause), but they differ in their timelines, again thanks to that tiny trailer from down south that Krause also joked wasn’t initially set up for a Minnesota winter.
“[In Delano], we weren’t able to have a trailer like this. My team, we worked in the middle of all the construction. We literally had to keep the bank open with hammering and everything in dust and noise and dirt all around us,” said Krause. “We weathered through that. The transformation was pretty amazing.”
That project lasted about seven months. Krause said he expects the Mound project to take just half the time because workers will have the run of the place while Bank employees service customers from the trailer.
The key drivers behind the Mound branch remodel are privacy and accessibility for the bank’s customers. Full offices facing Lost Lake Creamery will go up where previously cubicle workstations stood, and the three awkward steps leading down to those old stations are going away: the floor is being elevated to level with the rest of the bank. The teller line will go from four stand-up stations down to three, plus a sit-down station for ADA accessibility.
“They like the smallness, the homey feeling, which we will continue to have, but it will be a more updated, modern feel,” said Krause of the bank’s customers. A new ATM will be installed, and nautical-themed artwork hung on the walls. Internally, bank employees will be able to videoconference with those in Delano or Grand Rapids, Minn. where the Wilcox group, which has ownership of the bank, is headquartered.
The remodel is also a way for the bank to stand its ground as larger banks have edged their way into Mound. Wells Fargo stands kitty corner to Minnesota Lakes Bank, and CorTrust moved into Stonegate Plaza on Shoreline Drive just over half a year ago. US Bank is soon taking up quarters at Mound Marketplace.
“We’re never going to be the size of these bigger banks. We’re okay with that, but we still want to grow and up market share and become the bank of choice for our communities,” said Krause, who said the value of being a community bank comes down to weather a customer wants a strong relationship with their banker. Krause said it would have been of similar cost to simply move instead of remodel but that the bank wanted to stay local.
Minnesota Lakes Bank began as Crow River State Bank in 1982 with its first outpost in Delano. Wilcox Bancshares, a family owned-and-operated group that has done community banking for four generations, purchased Crow River in 2014 and rebranded it as Minnesota Lakes Bank.
Krause said he expects the bank to reopen at its permanent location in April or May. Most of the demolition work was done in the first week, and already “they’re starting to put things back together again.”
