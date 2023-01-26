Junior Natalie Miner has been selected as the Mound Westonka High School recipient of the Minnesota State High School League’s ExCEL Award. ExCEL—Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership—is a unique recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, show leadership qualities and demonstrate a strong commitment to community service.

This is the 27th year that the League has sponsored the ExCEL Award. An independent panel of judges from schools throughout Minnesota will select state ExCEL Award recipients in January, and award winners will be announced via the League website on Feb. 6.

Load comments