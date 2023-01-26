Junior Natalie Miner has been selected as the Mound Westonka High School recipient of the Minnesota State High School League’s ExCEL Award. ExCEL—Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership—is a unique recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, show leadership qualities and demonstrate a strong commitment to community service.
This is the 27th year that the League has sponsored the ExCEL Award. An independent panel of judges from schools throughout Minnesota will select state ExCEL Award recipients in January, and award winners will be announced via the League website on Feb. 6.
“Natalie is a great student and outstanding representative of our school,” said Westonka Activities Director Jeff Peterson. “Congratulations and good luck to Natalie as she moves on to the state level of competition.”
Miner is a three-year member of the DECA Club. She is an officer, a state champion, and an international DECA finalist. Her “Like a Girl” community service project, aimed at empowering and building confidence in girls and women in the community, has involved over 200 local girls and women and given Miner the opportunity to strengthen her project management and leadership skills.
“Some key messages that we emphasize through our events are the importance of staying involved in sports and activities, surrounding yourself with positive role models, and having a positive self-image and confidence,” said Miner. “This project has not only had an immense impact on my community, but it has also benefited me greatly as an individual.”
Miner is a three-sport athlete, competing in soccer, hockey, and track. She was soccer captain and named All-Conference and Most Valuable Player, along with earning four varsity letters. She was assistant captain on the hockey team, earning three varsity letters. She also earned three varsity letters in track.
Outside of the classroom, Miner volunteers with a variety of DECA projects, including the Like a Girl Project. She also helped coordinate the Powderpuff game and junior sweatshirt sales this year.
“The Like a Girl Project has given me skills that I know I will be able to take with me in the future, including the influence a person can have on others through their actions and example,” said Miner. “Like a Girl has taught me the importance of following what I am passionate about and knowing that I am making a difference in my community.”
Natalie is the daughter of Stephanie and James Miner of Minnetrista.
