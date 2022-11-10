If you take the Metro Transit bus from Mound to downtown Minneapolis, you will need to start looking for new transport.
That’s because last week, Metro Transit announced that on Dec. 3, it will be suspending regular route transit service in Mound, served by Route 645 which operates to downtown Minneapolis from Mound via Wayzata and the I-394 corridor.
“Unfortunately, we have been negatively impacted by the same workforce shortages that many transit agencies and other businesses across the nation are experiencing,” Steve Mahowald, a Senior Transit Planner for Metro Transit, wrote in an email to Mound City Manager and Public Works Director Eric Hoversten on Friday, Oct. 28.
“Despite considerable hiring efforts and initiatives, Metro Transit is still expecting to have more operators retire or move into other jobs than we will be able to hire over the coming months. To protect the reliability of our service amid a continued operator shortage, we will be making service reductions around the region. Over 40 routes will be impacted, many with lower ridership and productivity levels that fall short of regional standards.”
According to Metro Transit, there are currently 14 eastbound weekday trips to Minneapolis from Mound, operating from approximately 5:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and 12 westbound trips from Minneapolis to Mound from approximately 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. West of Wayzata, ridership on the westbound trips averages 32 riders, or 2.3 riders per trip; in the eastbound direction, west of Wayzata, the average is 24 riders, or 2.0 riders per trip.
As a potential alternative service, the current 645 riders west of Wayzata will be directed to Transit Link which is dial-a-ride program serving the Mound area.
“The announcement from Met Council Transit is disappointing to say the least,” Hoversten wrote in an email to community partners on Oct. 28. “We have residents that depend on the public transit resources in the community for essential transportation. While Transit Link’s ‘on demand’ transportation resource will remain available to riders, it will not meet all of our community needs. This route cancellation will eliminate all regularly-scheduled services to and from Mound and will take effect the first week of December. This change will make the work of our community partners all the more important, as residents who have needed transportation support in the past will now need to look elsewhere; many of whom are already challenged by financial disparity and the current economic burdens experienced throughout the marketplace.”
Hoversten also wrote that the district representative spot for the area on the Metropolitan Council Board is still vacant.
Mahowald wrote that outreach to 645 riders will begin in early November and will include rider alerts, bus stop postings and on-board announcements at transit stops and online. Also, in 2023 Metro Transit will be seeking community feedback on a plan to address the long-term status of all the service suspensions and reductions that have been implemented since the pandemic began. We will be sure to let you know when more information is available.
