As part of our Election 2022 coverage, the Laker Pioneer and Sun Patriot Newspapers reached out to candidates in contested races for local offices and asked them to respond to the same series of questions for each office. Below are the unedited responses from the candidates for state Senate District 37 - DFLer Farhio Kahlif and Republican Warren Limmer.

Question 1: What prompted you seek election (or re-election) to office?

Load comments