As part of our Election 2022 coverage, the Laker Pioneer and Sun Patriot Newspapers reached out to candidates in contested races for local offices and asked them to respond to the same series of questions for each office. Below are the unedited responses from the candidates for state Senate District 37 - DFLer Farhio Kahlif and Republican Warren Limmer.
Question 1: What prompted you seek election (or re-election) to office?
Farhio Khalif
To be a healthy and thriving community, all voices in the community need to be heard. As our society has become more partisan and divisive, too many voices are being stifled or ignored. This keeps us from being the best we can be. My goal in public office is to bring all community voices to the table so that we can collectively develop solutions to the many problems that we face. I’m a community builder and I want to be able to use my skills, abilities, and experience on bringing people together to help make our community thrive.
Warren Limmer
There are new challenges facing our state. Decisions made in Washington have led to increased inflation and rising costs to our families. Here at home the rise in violent crime is alarming and likely to continue. Instead of holding criminals accountable, some prosecutors and policy makers have even adopted a “soft on crime” approach that only encourages more illegal activity. Both of these challenges must be confronted for the security of our families. I have the experience, knowledge, and the will to do that. Our work is not done until our families are secure again.
Question 2: Legislature gridlock has become the norm. Specifically, how would you work fix it?
Khalif: The most important thing a public official can do is to listen and learn. The problems we face are diverse and complex and there are no easy solutions. Listening to divergent views without judgement and learning about various potential solutions is the first step in forging a collective approach to resolving intractable problems. I would first set up listening sessions with my constituents to gain their perspectives. I would then listen to my legislative colleagues to gain their perspectives. With those perspectives in mind, I would begin discussions with both sides of the political aisle to find common ground solutions.
Limmer: We have forgotten to build relationships with those who may think differently. Most legislation that is passed has high bipartisan support. However, controversial issues first require a willingness to listen and an attempt to understand various views. Complicated issues often lead to compromise, or need more time for legislators to make appropriate decisions. Both compromise and pausing to pass bills are paths that are often prudent if quality lawmaking is the intended outcome. Care must be taken to create the requirement of legislative intent, as well as anticipating unintended consequences in our statutes.
Question 3: What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process?
Khalif: Minnesota has led the nation in voter turnout which has helped us become one of the best places in the country to live. All evidence affirms that our election system is safe and secure. The questioning of and raising doubts about Minnesota’s election security is being done to facilitate the passage of laws to decrease voter participation. This is a sinister attempt to disenfranchise certain population groups. I will work hard to increase voter access rather than make it more difficult. That’s what democracy is all about and why Minnesota is a leader in secure voter access.
Limmer: Security of our election system is of utmost concern. Our goal should be both “quality and quantity” of voter participation. A government-approved photo ID requirement, treating all voters the same would greatly assure integrity. With little exception nearly everyone has a photo ID, but we can provide one to the very few who cannot afford it. MN has one of the highest voter participation rates in the nation. We must continue this tradition to enjoy participatory government.
Question 4: The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of state legislatures. Do you support any specific changes to state law?
Khalif: Reproductive justice is cornerstone of my political platform. Women have the right to determine what happens to their bodies. Minnesota’s state constitution protects the right to an abortion. Recent court rulings have also eliminated some legislatively passed restrictions to pregnancy termination. I will support the Minnesota constitution related to productive justice and oppose any legislative efforts to overturn the recent Court ruling.
Limmer: Years ago, the MN Supreme Court created a constitutional right for one to abort their unborn child up to the moment of birth. It will either take a future MN Supreme Court or a constitutional referendum by the voters to overturn the original decision. Since change is impossible now, I will support positive programs such as providing assistance to women who claim financial hardship but willing to carry a child to full term; continue to provide assistance after delivery; assist with education costs or vocational training to get quality employment; and streamline the adoption process for families wanting to adopt.
Question 5: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for office?
Khalif: I have been addressing the issues facing our community for years; particularly around education, housing, domestic violence, health, and public safety. As the President of the St. Paul NAACP, Vice President of the Metropolitan Interfaith Council on Affordable Housing, Vice Chair of the Unity Community Mediation Team, and a member of the Minneapolis and Osseo School Districts’ Parent Advisory Committees I have seen firsthand the critical issues facing our community. Through my work I have gained a reputation as a tireless advocate, bridge builder, and trusted collaborator with groups working on the issues of importance to our state and community.
Limmer: A ditch digger with common sense and sound reasoning is qualified to hold public office, but in the MN legislature he runs the risk of being over qualified. My path is different. I created my own business and hired others. As we face rising violent crime, my BA degree in Criminal Justice Studies has helped me tremendously as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee. I am a husband and a father. I believe government must be limited, yet efficient, and that we pursue a passion for justice, yet keep a compassionate heart for those least among us.
