As part of our Election 2022 coverage, the Laker Pioneer and Sun Patriot Newspapers reached out to candidates in contested races for local offices and asked them to respond to the same series of questions for each office. Below are the unedited responses from the candidates for state House District 45A - DFL Lauren Bresnahan and Republican Andrew Myers.
Question 1: What prompted you seek election (or re-election) to office?
Lauren Bresnahan
I grew up in this community, raised by a teacher and a public servant. I learned Minnesota values of taking care of our neighbors, protecting our environment, and giving back to our community. I earned my PhD in applied economics and served our country at the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. When I started my family, I knew I wanted to raise my kids in Minnesota, so they could have the same opportunities I did. I am running for State House to build on those opportunities and ensure every family has access to good jobs, good schools and good health care.
Andrew Myers
I moved to Minnesota 18 years ago, because it is a great place to live and raise a family. Recently, though, we have all felt a growing divide. I am running to bring people together. For 12 years, I have served my community as a Planning Chair, City Council Member, and Parks Chair. I’m a volunteer with local conservation efforts and the food shelf. I have a proven record as a leader in our community, and now I’m running to represent our community – Your Backyard – in the Minnesota House. Please feel free to contact me directly at 612-615-8444 or Andrew@VoteAndrewMyers.com.
Question 2: Legislature gridlock has become the norm. Specifically, how would you work fix it?
Bresnahan: Legislative gridlock is moving us backwards because extreme politicians on both sides of the aisle are more focused on a scoreboard than on our families. Career politicians are determined to relitigate what has been settled law for decades and roll back our rights. Obstructionists have squandered a once in a lifetime budget surplus to play games instead of investing in our schools. I am not a politician. I am a mom and an economist. I will look at facts and figures, not talking points to continue investing in our kids.
Myers: I will bring a fresh set of eyes and experience to the Legislature. We need to treat problem solving in St. Paul like a marriage; no one person gets everything but we accomplish things together and support one another. With a $9 billion surplus, we have a great opportunity to make Minnesota more affordable for you and improve areas like education. I will use my 16 years of experience as a mediator, small business owner and negotiator to work with others to find solutions on issues like public safety, infrastructure and water quality that meet the needs of our community.
Question 3: What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process?
Bresnahan: This is not the same Minnesota I grew up in. Where we were neighbors and a community first and politics came later. I do believe that our democracy has come under attack. Trump supporters have passed dozens of laws in multiple states reducing access to the ballot and making it harder to vote. We need to protect our constitutional rights and the right to vote is paramount. In Minnesota, we have high voter turnout, we value our right to vote, and our elections are secure.
Myers: We all agree that access to voting is a must. I have worked directly with Mayors, City Council Members and City Administrators to open additional polling stations, so voters like you have the opportunity to cast your ballot. That work underscores my commitment to our electoral process. But most would agree that there are always opportunities for improvement. And I am committed to working with all parties to implement improvements that we can all agree will result in an election system that promotes and protects your right to vote, every time in a fair, accessible, and equal manner.
Question 4: The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of state legislatures. Do you support any specific changes to state law?
Bresnahan: I did not know I was pregnant until after six weeks with both my kids. I was able to build a family here and now because of access to quality healthcare. Most folks in our state understand that we need to provide women access to healthcare to build healthy, well supported families. I trust individuals to make the right decisions for their families and not the government. The reproductive decisions of a family need to stay protected between them and their doctor. Freedom is a value that Minnesotans share across the aisle.
Myers: The Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled that Minnesotans have a Constitutional right to an abortion. We know the legislature must respect and follow the court’s decision. To the extent that questions outside the constitutionally protected right to choose are considered, I will work to find common ground and support exceptions for challenging and heartbreaking situations as well as investing in our children and families with child care and paid family leave. There is no one size fits all approach. While people may differ personally, we all must show compassion to each other and work together towards solutions that a majority of Minnesotans agree with.
Question 5: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for office?
Bresnahan: I grew up in our community. I was a 4-H kid and attended Minnesota Public Schools. I earned my PhD in Applied Economics before specializing in inflation dynamics for the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office and advised businesses nationally on the economic environment. When we started our family, we knew we wanted our kids to have the same opportunities I did and chose to raise them in my home state. Now, I am running for State House to make sure every child has a quality education, safe schools and communities, and a robust economy for their future.
Myers: My family and I are immersed in the community serving the food shelf, city, non-profit organizations, and our neighbors for over a decade. We work with and understand what is important as we are always listening, which means I can represent your priorities. As an attorney, mediator and small businesses owner, I have worked alongside many of you with a demeanor and expertise of pulling people together and not apart. We have a real opportunity to accomplish solutions we can all support and I hope to earn your vote this November 8th.
