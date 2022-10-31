As part of our Election 2022 coverage, the Laker Pioneer and Sun Patriot Newspapers reached out to candidates in contested races for local offices and asked them to respond to the same series of questions for each office. Below are the unedited responses from the candidates for state House District 37A - DFL Caitlin Cahill and Republican Kristin Robbins.
Question 1: What prompted you seek election (or re-election) to office?
Caitlin Cahill
I’ve been frustrated with how often important legislation and critical funding are held up in our divided legislature due to extreme partisanship and our representative voting on party lines. Our schools are understaffed, gun violence is being ignored, healthcare and childcare costs continue to rise, many of our families and businesses lack adequate internet access, and serious environmental threats like water pollution are not being addressed. I am running because we need a representative who is proactive and makes data-driven decisions to address the issues facing our community.
Kristin Robbins
I have loved serving my communities these past four years! I am running because I believe I can be an effective leader on issues that matter to my constituents, such as crime, education and returning the $10 billion surplus to taxpayers. Minnesotans want us to get back to the basics of governing so Minnesota remains a wonderful place to live, work, raise a family and retire. Everyone wants good schools, good roads, safe communities and to be able to afford every-day life. I will continue to work hard to represent our communities and help constituents navigate problems with state bureaucracy.
Question 2: Legislature gridlock has become the norm. Specifically, how would you work fix it?
Cahill: The key to overcoming gridlock is to find common ground. I always start by listening and identifying the shared concern. After researching and establishing facts, I’ll propose solutions–possibly even compromises–that move us toward our shared goal. Even if the solution is different than what I’d like, I believe moving forward is better than walking away. As a nonpartisan city council member, I’ve worked with people across the political spectrum, because I believe our diverse perspectives lead to stronger solutions. Though we may not agree on everything, we should always work together on the issues we do agree on.
Robbins: I am the co-Chair of the bipartisan, bi-cameral Civility Caucus and work hard to build relationships between the parties and the two legislative chambers so we can get things done. Building trust is essential for effective negotiating on difficult issues. I also want to see fewer, if any, giant omnibus bills that combine smaller bills from multiple committees. We need more individual bills to have an up or down vote. Finally, we need everyone back at the Capitol and we should reopen the State Office Building to the public. All committees and floor sessions should require in-person attendance for Members.
Question 3: What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process?
Cahill: The implementation of elections in Minnesota has repeatedly been shown to be incredibly secure and accurate, which is not surprising given how seriously our election judges take their democratic duty. I’ve witnessed how thorough ballot machine testing is and even seen an official recount confirm contested results. If any security issue needs to be addressed, it’s the dark money in campaigning that improperly influences voters; I support campaign finance reform to address this threat. I also support automatic voter registration to improve the accuracy of registrations, without the expense and inequity of voter ID.
Robbins: I think Minnesota’s elections are generally well-run and I am so grateful for all the wonderful people who volunteer to serve as election judges and observers. We already have a lengthy early voting period, as well as no-excuse absentee voting by mail and in-person, so anyone who wants to vote has ample opportunity to do so. A few things that would help strengthen the integrity of our elections are voter ID, provisional ballots and ending or reducing the use of ballot drop boxes.
Question 4: The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of state legislatures. Do you support any specific changes to state law?
Cahill: The ability to control our own bodies is fundamental to our freedom. Every health care decision—including whether or not to have an abortion—is deeply personal and best left to patients to navigate with their doctor, without government interference. I support codifying the right to abortion into Minnesota law.
Robbins: Current abortion law in Minnesota, based on several state and federal court decisions, is an outlier compared to most other countries. Minnesotans may get an abortion up until birth at taxpayer expense. This can only be changed by either the Minnesota Supreme Court overturning current law or by Minnesota voters passing a statewide referendum. I am prolife and support women and their babies. Since this issue is not on the ballot, we should focus on issues voters talk about to me every day at the doors – crime, education, and being able to afford gas, groceries and other essentials.
Question 5: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for office?
Cahill: I have over 15 years of public service experience in this community. I’m currently finishing my second term as a city council member in Maple Plain, where I’ve been the Fire Commission Chair, Vice Chair of the Watershed Commission, and a member of the Economic Development Authority, Personnel Committee, Fire Relief Association, and Chamber of Commerce. I worked for over a decade in public schools, served nine years on the Hennepin County Library Board, and was on the board of a career and technical education nonprofit, working with educators and businesses to support students in the trades.
Robbins: I have had the honor of serving in the Minnesota House since 2019 and have a strong record of public service. In the 1990’s, I was the Legislative Director for a Member of Congress, leading the bipartisan Porkbusters Coalition to cut wasteful government spending. I also spearheaded efforts to pass education tax credits and deductions during Gov. Carlson’s administration and served on Gov. Pawlenty’s Commission on Chronic Homelessness. I have been active community volunteer and have taught Junior Achievement and Sunday School, coached Destination Imagination, and served on the boards of a community development organization and my church’s food shelf.
