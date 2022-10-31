As part of our Election 2022 coverage, the Laker Pioneer and Sun Patriot Newspapers reached out to candidates in contested races for local offices and asked them to respond to the same series of questions for each office. Below are the unedited responses from candidate for St. Bonifacius Council - Thomas Schufman. Candidates Carolyn Brooks and Randy J. Ebert did not respond to the questionnaire.
Question 1: What prompted you seek election (or re-election) to office?
Thomas Schufman
I love this community my family and I call home. It is important to stay in touch with the fast pace of society now adays and I like being a loud voice and help navigate our path. I’d like to continue to be involved as I have a bright outlook for our community and re-election would give me 4 more years to continue our positive trajectory.
Question 2: What is your long-term vision for the community?
Schufman: Making smart fiscal decisions that continue to help our residents live comfortable lives when other areas of life may not be so comfortable. Also, updating the infrastructure that is desperately needed to provide necessities of life. I know we don’t have much more room for growth but would like to see more small businesses locate here and welcome visitors with open arms.
Question 3: If elected, how would you handle balancing economic development with maintaining a sense of community?
Schufman: It’s important not to overspend and over tax. You need to strike a delicate balance. Updating Missile Park is in progress and that will be a much-needed upgrade to our city and will continue to be a staple in our community. Besides Missile Park updates, my other focus is maintaining high water quality, keeping taxes low and making our streets and city a safe place to live.
Question 4: What do you believe is the best way to address aging infrastructure and the funding to replace/update that infrastructure?
Schufman: It seems to have not been a focus these last 10-20 years and now we’re way behind, and it’s more expensive like everything now! It’s going to take some bonding and grants to help us get all we need to get done. Slowly we will get through it and hopefully we won’t have to tax the citizens too heavily.
Question 5: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for office?
Schufman: I’ve lived in St. Boni for 10 years and understand the city well. I have a wide array of job experience which carries through to my everyday life. I’ve been on the parks and planning commission, church council and various business management roles. I enjoy them all and their challenges they present. However, there are a lot of life experiences left in me to learn from! I hope to gain your vote this November!
