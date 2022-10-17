As part of our Election 2022 coverage, the Laker Pioneer and Sun Patriot Newspapers reached out to candidates in contested races for local offices and asked them to respond to the same series of questions for each office. Below are the unedited responses from the candidates for Spring Park Council - Michael Mason and Doug Sippel.
Candidates Pamela Horton, Gary H. Hughes and Bill Turner did not respond to the questionnaire.
Question 1: What prompted you seek election (or re-election) to office?
Michael Mason
I have been an active member of the Spring Park Planning Commission for 17.5 years. I am interested in continuing to play a role in our city government as a City Council member. I feel our city is unique and want the identity of Spring Park to continue to be independent and citizen focused.
Doug Sippel
I have been a Spring Park resident and homeowner for over 25 years, and previously served multiple terms on both the Planning Commission and City Council, but stepped away to be more engaged with my children’s activities. Now that they are teenagers, and continuously embarrassed by their father, I have more time to dedicate to bettering our community. At the prompting of neighbors and other residents, the time is right to re-engage.
Question 2: What is your long-term vision for the community?
Mason: Improve our financial picture. Improve the community’s availability of affordable housing and make it financially viable for current residents to continue to live in the community.
Sippel: While Spring Park and surrounding Lake Minnetonka communities have undeniably become suburbs, I want to help preserve the small-town feel, keep property taxes low with prudent fiscal management, and avoid government over-reach. While we have done a good job of upgrading our water treatment, sewer lift stations, and streetlights over the past few years, most of our city streets have been long neglected and overdue for replacement. Including curb and gutter will help control and filter stormwater runoff to improve the water quality of Lake Minnetonka for future generations.
Question 3: If elected, how would you handle balancing economic development with maintaining a sense of community?
Mason: The Hotel as an addition to the Yacht Club is an example of economic development that will bring a sense of identity to our city. This re-development will also bring additional income in the form of hotel and motel taxes that amounts to 200.000.00 addition to our current budget of approximately one million dollars. This a sample of the kind of development that is positive for our community.
Sippel: Lake Minnetonka drives our local economy. Preserving this incredible resource should guide all of our local decisions. There is little a city the size of Spring Park can or should do to promote economic development, besides reduce red tape when development opportunities arise. At the same time, we need to collaborate with developers and balance the economics of redevelopment with preserving our small-town character. Love them or hate them, Lakeview Lofts and the Mist Apartments redeveloped difficult blighted properties and significantly expanded our tax base which helps keep Spring Park affordable.
Question 4: What do you believe is the best way to address aging infrastructure and the funding to replace/update that infrastructure?
Mason: A fund needs to be established with a designation for each project needed in our budget. The funding will need to come from taxes and investment income. There is also new income from water/sewer charges that should be used for infrastructure replacement. Projects to improve infrastructure should be funded before they are undertaken.
Sippel: Spring Park is in a unique and enviable position due to historically prudent fiscal management. We have a substantial rainy-day fund for essential projects. This gives us flexibility to use reserves or issue bonds at favorable rates to fund projects, due our exemplary credit rating. In order retain the option of bonding at favorable rates, bond issuers require revenue (assessments) of 25 percent for street project costs. Whereas water and sewer project ‘revenue’ comes from water billings, so no assessment is necessary to bond.
Question 5: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for office?
Mason: My participation in the Planning Commission for 17.5 years and 100 percent attendance has the provided education, knowledge and background to be a valued member of our City Council. I have been a resident of Spring Park for 47 years, and I love this city. I ask for your vote!
Sippel: City government is about doing the small things right, and paying attention to the details. Public Safety, keeping the water flowing, keeping the streets clear and in good repair. As an engineer, I pay attention to the details for infrastructure projects, and collaborate well with our city engineers and planners. I was instrumental in securing funding for the improvements to Thor Thompson Park from the new Twins Stadium (at the time) community parks funding, while at the same time improving stormwater runoff into the lake with the included rain garden and sediment filtration structure.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.