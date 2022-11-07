As part of our Election 2022 coverage, the Laker Pioneer and Sun Patriot Newspapers reached out to candidates in contested races for local offices and asked them to respond to the same series of questions for each office. Below are the unedited responses

from the candidates for Orono School Board - Sarah Borchers, Brady Haiselt, Wendy Lundsgaard, Todd Madson, Melinda Rigenier, and Timothy Usset. Candidate Dan Achtor did not respond to the questionnaire.

Load comments