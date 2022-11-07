As part of our Election 2022 coverage, the Laker Pioneer and Sun Patriot Newspapers reached out to candidates in contested races for local offices and asked them to respond to the same series of questions for each office. Below are the unedited responses
from the candidates for Orono School Board - Sarah Borchers, Brady Haiselt, Wendy Lundsgaard, Todd Madson, Melinda Rigenier, and Timothy Usset. Candidate Dan Achtor did not respond to the questionnaire.
Question 1: What prompted you seek election (or re-election) to office?
Sarah Borchers:
Orono is the No. 1 traditional high school in Minnesota, according to the U.S. News and World Report. Having served on the Orono School Board since 2014, I am a part of that achievement. I am seeking re-election for several reasons. First, I love Orono Schools and I enjoy contributing to its success. Second, my unique perspective as a parent of two Orono High School students adds value to the board’s governance of the district. And finally, my years of service will be critical as we welcome new board members and help them get up to speed.
Brady Haislet:
I experienced the excellence of Orono academics while attending Orono K-12 and plan to have my children attend Orono until at least 2036! While Orono has maintained its tradition of providing top-notch education and opportunities to our students, the past few years have been tough on our community and school. As a board member, my focus would be prioritizing academics and rebuilding trust with the community by (1) acting with integrity and transparency and (2) listening to parents, teachers, and the community. Ultimately, I want to ensure Orono continues the tradition of excellence in education for many years to come.
Wendy Lundsgaard:
My motivation to run for school board is to pay a debt of gratitude. I am thankful for the amazing teachers and school system that embody Orono’s tradition of excellence that has made Orono the No. 1 traditional school in Minnesota. My two daughters have benefited not only from the classroom experience, but extra-curricular activities and the sense of community that have made Orono the school district it is. I can both recognize the excellence in our district and also see room for continuous improvement.
Todd Madson:
IT’S ABOUT THE STUDENTS. PERIOD. I was raised in a family with a strong sense of civic duty and supporting local community. As an Orono graduate, I have pride in the school and the high-quality education and character development students receive here. My children are just starting at Orono (1st grade and Pre-K) – and I want them and all students to have the same quality education, opportunities, and experiences that I was offered by Orono. This is a special school district and community, and I will do my part to help continue and build upon the Orono tradition of excellence.
Melinda Ringenier:
Parents, students and the community have not felt heard by the current board. Their 6-0 votes on every issue (including extending their own terms an extra year), closing the doors to public comment and failing to provide minutes from their sub-committee meetings are all contrary to neighboring districts and the interests of our community. I am running to invite voices of our community to the conversation and bring transparency to the board decisions; all with the aim to restore trust between the community and the school board.
Timothy Usset:
The pandemic has challenged all of us. Many of its long-term impacts are still unknown. I am running because I want to use my professional expertise to benefit our students and staff as they work together in the days to come. To build on our legacy of excellence, my priorities are: Enhance student and staff well-being; focus on process improvement grounded in known best practices and dialogue with students, staff, and families; and keep the board centered on local, non-partisan governance of our schools.
Question 2: What is your long-term vision for the district?
Borchers: My vision is in alignment with the goals of the district: continuous improvement in the areas of scholarship, character, and relationships. For long-term success, our focus should be on continuing to provide personalized and rigorous learning opportunities, developing good citizens through appropriate and consistent character work, and engaging in strong academic relationships between students and staff. Orono teachers, staff, and school board members embody these goals, and they refine and improve on them every year. Generations of Orono graduates move back to our area because of Orono Schools; my vision is to ensure that future generations will as well.
Haislet: I am a long-time member of this community. I was an Orono student myself – along with both of my parents, my wife, and now my children. I want to continue the exemplary tradition of preparing our students for their next stage in life. Be it college education, trade school, the workforce, public service, or the military, families trust this institution to prepare students for that next chapter of life. I want to make sure that our school is viewed as a destination district where families take part and other districts take note of excellence in education.
Lundsgaard: Orono School District is here to serve our students and community. My long-term vision for our students is that they will have success today and be prepared for tomorrow. Students need a balance of foundational skills and a broad knowledge base necessary for critical thinking and the ability to compete in today’s world. Upon graduation, students will be engaged citizens, bringing kindness, honesty, and perseverance to all that they do. Together, the school district and community are partners in continuing Orono’s excellence.
Madson: KEEP ORONO THE GEM OF OUR COMMUNITY. My vision is keeping Orono a top destination where families move to invest in the community and have their children attend one of the best public schools in the nation. That requires attracting the best professionals and educators; which the students and community benefit from today. We should maintain optimal class sizes, continue exceeding in academic achievement, focused on being a safe and inclusive environment, and providing our educators the resources needed preparing each student for academic, personal, and professional success after graduation; whatever their path may be, today and generations to come.
Ringenier: To calm the environment after the last two years of divisiveness and unite the Spartan community under a shared vision of academic excellence. We will be a district where all students are welcome, safe and able to receive a world-class education devoid of a political agenda. A community that can raise concerns and ideas without fear of reprisal. I envision a community that trusts its board and a future where school levies are passed based on this trust. Orono will be a district where teachers are supported by a board that enables them to focus on what they love…teaching.
Usset: I support Orono’s current mission of empowering students to maximize their life potential. Our district does not need radical change. We are a state leader in academic excellence. I want the school board to update policy and govern in ways that will make us the state’s leading district in student and staff well-being.
Question 3: How involved should the board be with curriculum development?
Borchers: Orono’s Curriculum and Accountability Council, comprised of teachers, parents, community members, and two school board members, is an effective way to use the community, board, and curriculum experts to guide curriculum decisions. Orono uses State standards as a guide and then Orono’s teacher and administrative curricular experts join those at the Curriculum Council table to suggest possible curricular directions. This rich Council discussion is used in the Council’s presentation when educating the School Board in advance about curriculum decisions by the Board. Orono’s process for curriculum decisions is well-informed by both Orono’s experts and our community.
Haislet: Any school board has three main functions, handled through governance. The first is oversight of the budget, the second is generating policy for the administration to implement, and the last is review of curriculum. The Orono School Board has historically trusted the administration to handle the curriculum for students, and I agree with this strategy for the vast majority of curriculum taught at Orono. However, if the community voices concerns with examples of divisive curriculum at Orono, this needs to be addressed. Curriculum taught in K-12 schools needs to be age appropriate and non-partisan.
Lundsgaard: The school board’s responsibility is to oversee curriculum review and implementation in the district per policy. Select school board members are active participants on the Curriculum and Accountability Council which includes teachers, parents, and community members. The committee provides regular board updates and workshops on their ongoing work. Curriculum development in the district is a combination of current research and data, state standards and statutes, and best practices. Ultimately, the Curriculum and Accountability Council makes a recommendation of curricular changes to the board for approval.
Madson: ENSURE STUDENTS ARE EXCEEDING STANDARDS. The MN Department of Education establishes the disciplinary standards and the Orono educators create/adopt curriculum. The Board ensures Orono is meeting and exceeding State standards. The Board should be a participant along the way so they understand why curriculum is being chosen, how it aligns with district policies and goals, its benefits and what resources will be needed by the educators to deliver the instructional materials. All to best prepare Orono students for graduation and beyond. As well, The Board must be aware of and consider the community values, needs and curricular concerns.
Ringenier: The school board does not get involved with the development of curriculum. The school board can ensure that the processes the district uses to select curriculum are balanced, transparent and address the needs of our students to achieve academic excellence.
Usset: The school board participates in dialogue and community engagement on curriculum through the Curriculum and Accountability Council. The board functions best when it empowers our educational professionals to make curriculum design and implementation decisions.
Question 4: How do you think the district should address long-term funding issues?
Borchers: As a school board member, one of my roles is to advocate on behalf of Orono Schools. Did you know that a significant portion of our State funding isn’t tied to inflation, so when inflation goes up, that funding remains stagnant? Working with Minnesota legislators on both sides of the aisle to change these ineffective funding rules is part of being a good school board member. In addition, educating voters throughout our district about our funding shortages, such as in the area of Special Education funding, helps legislators hear from informed folks about what should be changed.
Haislet: First of all, the technology levy will be on the ballot this November. I strongly support a “Yes” vote as this levy is critical for Orono to provide the best education for our students. Furthermore, community trust in Orono Schools will naturally lead to better funding, and I believe we need to focus on re-building community trust. Trust of an institution brings “Yes” votes on referendums and donations. If funding shortages arise, we need to proceed in a way that prioritizes academics for our students, including ensuring our teachers have the resources and support they need.
Lundsgaard: The school board does its work through its budgeting. Per state statute, our budget must be balanced, and it is the role of the school board working with the administration to find the most fiscally responsible way to deliver the quality of education the community has come to expect. It is critical that the school district and community advocate at the state level for increased funding and that we commit to passing referendums that bridge the state funding shortfall so we can deliver the learning and services we value.
Madson: STRONG FISCAL STEWARDSHIP. Orono’s primary challenge is maintaining the resources necessary to deliver its nationally ranked performance. Due to its size and the State methodology for funding schools, the State legislature under-allocates funding to Orono. However, we can only control the controllables. To address long-term funding challenge, Orono must: 1. Run lean and focus on fiscal discipline. 2. Hire the best professionals to run budgets and operations 3. Work with our community organizations (PTO, OFE, SPA, etc..) to be more strategic in donations and creating/funding endowments 4. Communicate effectively to the community on future levies why they are being requested.
Ringenier: Restoring trust between the community and the school board is essential. The Tech Levy is a perfect example of this lacking trust. Technology is an obvious need for our students, yet the community has voted this funding down twice.
Usset: The Orono School District has a strong history of fiscal stewardship. To alleviate funding gaps for needed programs, we can apply for grants, make good use of community donations, or where appropriate, utilize a levy. A good example of meeting a district need is our current Technology Levy. I support its renewal to enable our district to maintain its networks, software, and security infrastructure.
Question 5: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for office?
Borchers: I am the only candidate running this year who has served on a school board. Orono currently has a high-functioning board of leaders who put the district and its students first — not our own personal agendas. I have served on the many other boards; currently, I serve on the Board of Interfaith Outreach. Board work is about governance, not management, and I understand the difference. Finally, I am passionate about education and Orono, and I hope to continue working for our community to maintain Orono Schools’ excellence for generations to come.
Haislet: I have strong ties in this community, pride in Orono schools, and plan to have my own children attending Orono for at least the next 14 years. The community can trust that every decision I make will be for the betterment of Orono students and to ensure Orono is set up for long-term success. Additionally, I am an engineer by training and trade. This has honed my creativity, critical thinking, and data analysis skills. These qualities will help me shed bias when making policy decisions and find common ground with others when differences of opinion arise.
Lundsgaard: I am a literacy specialist and former elementary school teacher. I am a board member of Decoding Dyslexia Minnesota working toward bipartisan support of literacy bills and testifying at the Capitol. I have served on the district’s Curriculum and Accountability Council for eight years, and I was a member of Orono Schools’ Strategic Planning workgroup. I served on the Orono Foundation for Education Marketing Committee, and this will be my eighth year co-chairing the elementary schools’ Scholastic Book Fair. I am also a board member on the Orono-Westonka girls’ hockey committee, and I served on the board of GIVING WoMN.
Madson: BOARD EXPERIENCE – STRATEGIC THINKING. My strengths and experiences (professional and former elected community board member) center around strategic thinking, team building and oversight:
- Creating short/long range plans and goals
- Allocating resources
- Monitoring and exercising strategic oversight of plan execution
- Long-term facility maintenance planning
- Policy development and oversight
- Maintaining compliance
- Approving budgets and overseeing implementation
- Planning, approving, and communicating special assessments
- Working through community and stakeholder concerns
- Coalition building and collaborating as a team to make progress
These skillsets and experiences will make me an effective and competent school board member.
Ringenier: Most importantly, I am a mom of three young kids in the district and have a vested interest in the success of Orono schools. I bring 20 years of professional experience in investigations and compliance. I work for a large multinational company where governance and the application of sound judgment is my profession. While employed by the federal government, I was the national recipient of the annual award for ‘displayed professionalism and integrity’. I embody ethics in all I do and pledge to hold this office with integrity and to work collaboratively with the other board members and school administrators.
Usset: My career has focused on community service through work in non-profit and governmental organizations over the past sixteen years. In my clinical work, I have provided care and counseling to people of all ages experiencing illness, trauma, and death. My portfolio also includes training and supervising chaplains and mental health professionals. As a researcher and healthcare leader, I have planned, obtained funding, and implemented programs to better understand and improve mental health in individuals and organizations.
