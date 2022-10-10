As part of our Election 2022 coverage, the Laker Pioneer and Sun Patriot Newspapers reached out to candidates in contested races for local offices and asked them to respond to the same series of questions for each office. Below are the unedited responses from the candidates for Orono Council - Alisa Benson, Matt Johnson and Eddy Rice. Rice did not respond to the questionnaire.
Question 1: What prompted you seek election (or re-election) to office?
Alisa Benson:
The small town character and rural aesthetic of Orono were reasons my husband and I chose to raise our family here. Our two children have attended Orono schools since kindergarten and are now employed by the local businesses they frequented as young children. Presently I am honored to serve as a member of the Orono Park Commission. I have led initiatives to offer residents convenient, effective means for communicating with city officials. With your support, I will commit the time, energy and passion to strengthen Orono’s legacy as a community that values responsible decision-making and preservation of natural beauty.
Matt Johnson:
I am running for re-election and currently sit on the Police Commission, Fire Department Negotiation Team, Public Works Facility Committee and Code Review Committee. The City is currently in the middle of negotiations for future fire service and in the final planning stages for a new public works facility. In addition, Orono is currently negotiating the police union contract and introducing new code changes to remove variance requirements for several application types and steps to make it easier for residents to make property improvements. I am very involved with these important projects and would like to see them completed.
Question 2: What is your long-term vision for the community?
Benson: To preserve and promote Orono’s historic, rural appeal. A resident recently shared this headline from a neighboring city: What should we do with our last piece of public open space? I am committed to helping Orono avoid this fate. Despite residential development, we remain a city with open spaces and mature trees. Our small town character helps local businesses attract customers. These businesses cultivate lasting relationships. I want to see this continue long term. City culture is also key. Creating opportunities for city gatherings that are accessible and welcoming to all is essential for maintaining a healthy community.
Johnson: My long-term vision for the community is to preserve our existing quality of life. Our City is safe, financially sound, abundant parks and trails, accessibility to lakes, lower housing density and $1M roads budget without requiring additional assessments. After serving on the Council, I realized that the pressure to change our existing quality of life is coming from outside the City. The Met Council is forcing increased density and increased utility rates. Hennepin County is disproportionally increasing our taxable market values and crime is coming in from other areas. I know it takes proactive leadership to maintain and preserve it.
Question 3: If elected, how would you handle balancing economic development with maintaining a sense of community?
Benson: Orono’s rural character is possible because our city doesn’t have a large commercial base. Most of the development we see is residential. In my time door knocking, I’ve spoken to residents who don’t know their neighbors and who feel a lack of community. This is where businesses can fill the gap. Navarre has welcoming and well trafficked businesses that work hard to connect with customers personally. Relationships are building blocks of community. If elected, I pledge to engage with local businesses throughout our city and highlight what they are doing to serve residents and contribute to a sense of community.
Johnson: One good example of our support to local businesses that enhances our community, is the Navarre parking lot project. The City owns the parking lot that the local businesses rely on. After extensive planning and collaboration with the area businesses, we have a new design that not only supports the existing businesses, but also improved the site by adding community space for a farmer’s market, open enrollment bus pick up and a trail connection that brings in users of the Dakota Rail Trail into downtown. With the proper planning and community input, we can find solutions that achieve both.
Question 4: What do you believe is the best way to address aging infrastructure and the funding to replace/update that infrastructure?
Benson: The responsibility for overseeing taxpayer dollars is one I take very seriously. Residents should pay for new infrastructure only when necessary. While Orono is a city associated with financial abundance, this shouldn’t mean that citizens must shoulder financial burdens associated with decisions made in haste or lacking in thorough analysis. Whether roads or buildings, infrastructure should be repaired whenever possible and replaced only if cost analysis demonstrates that it is a smart decision. Infrastructure spending competes with other city dollars, so a clear need must be proven. If a project is undertaken, every dollar must be well spent.
Johnson: Plan and budget for it. When a new road is completed, we begin to save for its replacement. Utility rates need to include repairs and replacement. Having separate funds to understand your actual cost of utilities allows for better planning and accurate billing. I am proud to say that Orono is one of the very few cities that does not assess property owners for road improvements.
Question 5: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for office?
Benson: My social work career required an ethical foundation rooted in decency and mutually respectful relationships. Working with people facing complex issues and limited resources required patience, creative problem-solving and an ability to build trust. City issues have one thing in common- people. The ability to put myself in another person’s shoes was essential. My work necessitated excellent communication delivered with a positive attitude. Maintaining civility and professionalism in adversarial situations was imperative. Independent assessment, fact-based reporting and decisive action were standard best practices. I will use these skills to serve our residents as a member of Orono City Council.
Johnson: As a member of City Council for the past 4 years and a local resident for my entire life, I have a good working knowledge of the position and the current challenges facing Orono. My goal is and will continue to be putting the priorities and the ever-changing needs of the city first. I have dedicated my time and energy to stay current and prepared to make decisions even if they are difficult. Most importantly, I take the time to reach out to people, learn from their experiences and make informed decisions.
