As part of our Election 2022 coverage, the Laker Pioneer and Sun Patriot Newspapers reached out to candidates in contested races for local offices and asked them to respond to the same series of questions for each office. Below are the unedited responses from the candidates for Mound Mayor - Kimberly Blievernicht, Jason Holt, and Ray Salazar.
Question 1: What prompted you seek election (or re-election) to office?
Kimberly (Kim) Blievernicht
I want to see long term city strategies put into place - not just talked about but put into action. For example, we have a serious manganese problem in our city wells which needs immediate attention. Although city officials have been unable to procure funding for this project, we need to be proactive, providing clean drinking water for families on fixed or low-income budgets until this problem is corrected. I’m currently working with city personnel and the Westonka School district leadership to make this happen now.
Jason Holt
I was elected to the Mound City Council in 2020. Although we have accomplished a lot in that time, there is more work to be done. Residents of Mound are telling us that they want change. If you elect me as the next Mayor of Mound, I will be a strong leader and advocate for residents, I will help improve communications, I will promote growth that reflect the vision of our community, and I will be your “Common Sense Voice”.
Ray Salazar
Mound Mayor 4 years, we have accomplished much with more work to complete: water filtration, continued new infrastructure, redevelopment, property maintenence and public safety.
Question 2: What is your long-term vision for the community?
Blievernicht: My vision is to address Mound’s safety issues as well as growing its business and economic development. The top priority begins with safe, clean water. From there, we need to increase pedestrian safety in downtown Mound, implementing recommendations that have been designated by specific studies already conducted by the city. Furthermore, we need to attract new businesses to our area, filling empty storefronts while improving existing outdated facades to create a sense of community that reflects mindful aesthetic sensibilities. My long-term vision is a safe city with new economic potential.
Holt: Mound has an enormous amount of potential. We need to balance our growth through development that is appropriate for us but growth that will also attract more businesses to Mound. I vision having a vibrant and prosperous downtown that attracts not only Mound Residents but also residents from outside our city.
Salazar: Our city of Mound with a safe crime free growing vibrant economy, a new water filtration plant, new infrastructure property owners caring about their property, more businesses creating redevelopement all centered around our new planned city center park where our families meet and celebrate events making Mound the best city on Lake Minnetonka.
Question 3: If elected, how would you handle balancing economic development with maintaining a sense of community?
Blievernicht: Improving economic development also serves to unite our community through various investments: upgrading buildings & infrastructure will provide jobs and opportunities for our citizens, ultimately balancing the economic development with a more cohesive community. I will lead with integrity and work with citizens to define and agree upon our common economic and communal goals. We need to establish a climate of trust, openness, and mutual respect for all citizens and council members to foster a healthy, robust, and strong sense of community. I will be the people’s Mayor who will communicate the plans to transform Mound to its full potential.
Holt: We have a great small town feel and the last thing we want to do is to change that in a negative way. We do need to welcome development, but it needs to be the right type that Mound residents can get behind.
Salazar: As Mayor, 4 years and Councilman 10 years, I listen to our citizens, what their wants, needs and desires for our town are: A water filtration plant, crime free, a strong economy attracting redevelopement of service businesses and new high quality housing with minimal density. I will implement a Mayors advisory committee of citizens for ideas and to maintain our small town lifestyle.
Question 4: What do you believe is the best way to address aging infrastructure and the funding to replace/update that infrastructure?
Blievernicht: I believe in creating a long-term strategic plan to upgrade our city’s infrastructure and clearly communicate these plans, so residents are aware of our priorities and the costs associated with these priorities. If unmaintained, these problems will ultimately adversely affect economic growth, stability, and safety of our city, including the comfortable lifestyle we have come to expect. In doing this, we need to provide incentives for new businesses to move here as we work to secure funding from the State and; Federal Government. This requires dedicated efforts to keep our projects at the forefront of everyone’s attention, especially local politicians.
Holt: We have spent a lot of our time and energy on our watermains, pump stations and roads. We have a long-term plan in place to address these. Now we are faced with a Manganese issue in our water which a water treatment plant would help solve. We cannot as taxpayers of Mound take on this new burden without help in funding. As Mayor I will work with our State Senator and State Representative and other elected officials to try to get this funding. These issues are not exciting in the least, but necessary to keep on top of.
Salazar: I am seeking a 24 million dollar financial grant form the state for our water filtration plant. I have developed a Long Term Financial Plan creating a steady levy eliminating tax spikes to address our need for new water and sewer lines, lift stations and future street reconstruction and capital improvement projects.
Question 5: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for office?
Blievernicht: I am the owner of HR Smarts, a human resources service provider. I partner with owners to take charge and accept responsibility while providing direction that enables them to do so. I’m a good listener and make good decisions based on what I hear. For 37 years I have lived in Mound with my husband Barry. My passion for this community and the people I call my neighbors along with my business acumen and varied experience, makes me ideally qualified to serve as the Mayor of Mound. I don’t just seek the office. I seek to make a positive change.
Holt: I’m currently on the City Council and I’m the Planning Commissioner Liaison. I’ve spent this time working with city staff, the planning commission, as well as building relationships with residents and local business owners. Professionally as a Financial Advisor, I collaborate with my clients to create short and long-term plans to reach their financial goals. The city like our families, need to budget and balance out future and current needs. If I’m elected Mayor, I will use my financial experience as well as my ability to connect with people to get Mound on the right track. www.facebook.com/jasonholtcitycouncil
Salazar: Mayor for 4 years,City Councilman for 10 years. Addressed city budget and labor costs through cost sharing creating an average levi of 2 percent over 12 years. Developed a long term financial plan eliminating tax spikes, creating reserves for future street reconstruction reducing assesments and offsetting water increses. Prevented Commerce Place shopping center from becomming apartments, results: new owner refurbished the center with new businesses / restaurants now fullly leased. Developed the Harbor District improvement plan with a new city park.Implemented snow plowing the Dakota Trail and new plan for crossing over county rd 15.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.