As part of our Election 2022 coverage, the Laker Pioneer and Sun Patriot Newspapers reached out to candidates in contested races for local offices and asked them to respond to the same series of questions for each office. Below are the unedited responses from the candidates for Mound Council - Kathy McEnaney (aka Kathy Timberg), Michelle Herrick, and Sherrie Pugh. Candidate Michael A. Tesmer did not respond to the questionnaire.
Question 1: What prompted you seek election (or re-election) to office?
Kathy McEnaney
After living in beautiful Mound for 31 years, I have concluded that there is a lot of agenda-driven planning going on behind the scenes at City Hall that doesn’t jive with what the majority of residents want. Elections have consequences, and since the same thing has gone on in Mound Mayor after Mayor, I ask myself, who is really getting in the way of inspired growth and progress? Is it lack of leadership with the Mayors, regularly divided councils, or unelected officials on the payroll pushing Hennepin County agendas? The best way to find out is to dive in.
Michelle Herrick
I have been a proud resident and homeowner in Mound since 2005. I enjoy volunteering and working with others in our community at the Westonka Food Shelf. We have a wonderful caring and giving community that I have enjoyed supporting. Recently I have attended several council meetings and provided input in support of maintaining our small-town feel. I don’t believe our community wants high-density housing in downtown Mound. I decided I would make it official and run for office to support the city and my fellow citizens. I want to contribute and help make common sense decisions for our community.
Sherrie Pugh
I was concerned about the development choices of the city regarding Harbor Place and the high water bills we pay in Mound. The water bills are still high but were frozen for 5 years’ We have a new development: Artessa, a 55-unit housing cooperative for older adults. It will break ground this fall. Adjacent to that site the City is building an event park that will be anchored by our fantastic Farmers Market.
Question 2: What is your long-term vision for the community?
McEnaney: Foster Mound’s ease, freedom and safety of bedroom community living as a gem to grow up, raise a family and retire in. Preserve, maintain and amp up our downtown green space for community events and gathering. Encourage civic pride by refreshing and revitalizing aging building facades with a facelift, while establishing a (TBD) design aesthetic standard for new development proposals to adhere to for downtown business facades that reflect our charm and location on Lake Minnetonka. Create reason and opportunity attracting small business to Mound for success rather than constructing roadblocks.
Herrick: I believe Mound has a bright future. There are a lot of bright, hardworking, and successful people that live in Mound. We already have a strong sense of community and by engaging our citizens we can create the vitality and vision we need to move forward. We need a strong and dynamic 2040 plan. What is the 2040 Plan? My point exactly. I would like to see our city staff proactively engage and inform our citizens so that our citizens can have the opportunity to be involved. This would be done by creating a communication plan.
Pugh: I want to see Mound thrive as an Age Friendly city where all can live. An age friendly community is one in which people of all ages benefit from the adoption of policies and programs that make neighborhoods walkable, feature transportations options, enable access to key services and provide opportunities to participate in activities
Question 3: If elected, how would you handle balancing economic development with maintaining a sense of community?
McEnaney: The Mayor and Council are elected to represent and owe it to Mound residents to be transparent disclosing facts with pros and cons of proposed development projects and how the outcome will impact the Mound landscape and taxpayer. Often times, proposed projects are cleverly disguised as a win for Mound, while in reality after examining the fine print, benefit the developers rather than our charming town. Large projects affecting our panorama and tax dollars should be evaluated and considered being added to the ballot for a community vote vs the cost of doing so. While we all want to see economic development and recognize our potential for a thriving community, transparency is key to reassuring our residents that they have been heard and not deceived.
Herrick: We have a strong sense of community in Mound and should be proud of it! Our businesses are always open to supporting various events within our city. I would like to work with our current businesses and introduce an economic development committee to encourage and promote business in our town. A strong business community is an essential part of our success moving forward. In partnership with current and retired business leaders, and creative members of our community. I would like to create an agenda that would inspire new business and support existing businesses.
Pugh: Mound has limited buildable space left in the community. Our tax base is out of balance: lakeshore owners represent 23% of households and pay 74% of our taxes, while non-lakeshore home owners representing 75% of households pay 23%. The business/commercial contribution to the tax base is just over 2%, creating a gross imbalance that cannot be resolved quickly. Mound residents should demonstrate their commitment to sustainability of local businesses by buying local. I would promote a Buy Mound First initiative. Shoring up sustainability for our current local business will give us a pathway for economic growth. We also need to work on rehab for those homes and cabins built before 1965.
Question 4: What do you believe is the best way to address aging infrastructure and the funding to replace/update that infrastructure?
McEnaney: I would conduct research from multiple sources, while setting short term and long term goals. Study other city’s solutions to similar problems. Communicate to all residents widely on the options and associated costs available. Most importantly, a second opinion and cost estimate should be required on projects of this magnitude to keep the City’s long-term hired infrastructure consultants good stewards of our tax dollars, ensuring competitive actual cost.
Herrick: Planning is essential to our ability to provide essential services such as water and sewer. Our infrastructure is aging at a rapid pace. Mound needs to provide a long-term plan to provide fiscal stability for our residents. With strong budget planning we can become less reactive and more proactive. I believe the city would benefit from preparing and maintaining a long-term financial plan of greater than 5 years. This long-term plan would be reviewed annually and re-forecasted as needed. Planning is the first step in earning the community’s trust. Second is effective communication with our citizens.
Pugh: The No. 1 infrastructure priority for Mound is replacing its water filtration system for removal of manganese. Mound began an infrastructure replacement plan over ten years ago. We have rebuilt the water and sewer lines; repaired and replaced our streets and storm water drainage system: and replaced over 80 percent of our pump stations. We are far ahead of the other lake cities. Manganese in our water is a critical public health issue that forces City Council to seek funding to remove it. That will require both state and federal monies and I will relentlessly advocate to get those funds for the new system. We cannot pass the cost of this new system on to residents.
Question 5: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for office?
McEnaney: After 10 years working as an art director for a national retailer, I left corporate to launch my own freelance business, which has thrived for 33 years. I conceive marketing efforts, advertisements and branding while overseeing the team of copywriters, art directors and photographers from concept to execution. Listening and communicating clearly what is needed gets the best results. Balancing client expectations vs realistic budget limitations requires out-of-the-box thinking to find innovative solutions to untapped possibilities. My role as Council member would be to work on behalf of our residents for creative solutions that represent their vision, not Hennepin County agendas.
Herrick: I have worked in the financial services industry since 1981. I started my career as an institutional broker selling fixed income securities to financial institutions. My background also includes underwriting municipal bond issues, used to finance long term debt for municipalities. I have also worked with individuals to plan their retirement. I am currently working as a senior project manager for a large financial institution. I am used to working in a highly regulated environment. I have also served on a board of directors for a condominium association. Each of these experiences will be valuable when serving the Mound community.
Pugh: My career has focused on housing and community economic development in numerous locations in the US. I worked in philanthropy at the Headwaters Fund, MN; Fund for Community Development, Chicago IL; and Foundation for the Midsouth, MS. During my tenure as CCEDA (CA Community Development Assoc.)’s first director, I organized disaster recovery efforts following the 1989 earthquake. Now I teach an entrepreneurship class and have served on numerous Boards of Directors. Currently, I chair Age Friendly MN, am a member of the Legislative salary Commission and ex-officio member of Minnesota Board on Aging.
