In October 2020 Mediacom, in a partnership with the city of Minnetrista, applied for the Border-to-Border Broadband Grant Program through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). The purpose of this grant program is to aid in the expansion of broadband service to areas of Minnesota that are unserved or underserved. The city of Minnetrista was informed that Mediacom has been awarded grant funds through this program.
This project will consist of three separate buildouts, including areas in Ox Yoke Circle on the North side of Minnetrista, Northview Drive up to the Southern edge of Whale Tail Lake and Farmhill Road between St. Bonifacious and Six Mile Creek. The project will serve 80 currently unserved households in Minnetrista and will provide speeds of 1 Gbps download and 50 Mbps upload, exceeding the State’s 2022 and 2026 goals. Construction for the project has an estimated completion date of December 2021.
To access more information about the project or sign up for email alerts to keep up to date on the buildout, please visit: https://www.cityofminnetrista.com/2021MediacomExtensionProjects. If you have additional questions about this project, please contact director of administration Allie Polsfuss at apolsfuss@ci.minnetrista.mn.us or 952-241-2510.
By bringing broadband to this unserved area, the project will enhance the quality of life and provide economic opportunities. The City of Minnetrista and Mediacom are excited to get this project underway.
