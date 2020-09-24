McGarry’s Pub in Maple Plain is continuing to provide the community with a variety of local items. Recently, they’ve been working towards bringing local vendors together as part of their market.
The market at McGarry’s Pub began about a year ago, according to owner Bill McGarry. The market grew this year and as part of that, the pub started offering their Wednesday Market - which includes produce from Misneach Farms, maple syrup from Medina Maple and other McGarry items. Technically, the market is open when McGarry’s is open; however, it’s the pub’s goal to continue to create awareness for local products by opening the market to other local vendors who are interested.
“There seems to be a lot of excitement from individuals about it,” McGarry said.
Misneach Farms provides the produce the pub has in their restaurant as well as what is available for purchase at the market. The farm, located in Corcoran, has been in the McGarry family for three generations. McGarry’s daughter, Beth Schoeller, operates the farm with her family.
“It’s been a great way to build a little community, meet people that are interested in local foods and it’s been fun for me to plan and pick out what’s fresh and in season for our customers,” she said.
The 25 acre farm grows various items, including cabbage, cucumbers, carrots, asparagus, eggplant, garlic, herbs, onions, potatoes, peppers, lettuce mis, pumpkins, raspberries, romaine, squash, strawberries, tomatoes, kale radishes and flowers. They also have eggs and bees for pollination and honey.
The farm is continuing to grow and as a result of that, it began offering CSA Shares and are looking into having items that have a longer shelf life as well as season extension with their food house.
The market does not run every Wednesday. Information can be found on McGarry’s Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.