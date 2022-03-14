If you visit or have business to conduct in a Hennepin County building, you can leave your masks at home.
As of Monday, March 7, visitors to most Hennepin County buildings will no longer be required to wear a mask. Visitors may still be required to wear a mask in certain county buildings, including in correctional, detention, and health care settings.
A release from the county states that visitors are asked to follow instructions from signage and building staff at each Hennepin County building and that masks are recommended for those who are unvaccinated or at high-risk for COVID-19. The county will continue to provide masks to visitors who request them.
Visitors who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should not enter county buildings, when possible. If these visitors must enter, they should wear a mask.
Hennepin County does not require vaccination to enter county buildings. Visitors who have received a COVID-19 vaccination still must follow all safety precautions. Whenever possible, visitors should practice adequate physical distancing of at least six feet, unless part of the same household group.
The county said the change in the mask requirement follows latest CDC guidance. Hennepin County is using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention OVID-19 Community Levels tool to indicate whether masks are required in county buildings.
When the COVID-19 Community Level for Hennepin County is low or medium, visitors are not required to wear a mask but can choose to do so. During high community levels, visitors are required to wear masks.
For the latest public health guidelines for county buildings, visit the county’s COVID-19 response webpage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.