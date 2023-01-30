Maple Plain new council members.jpg

Andrew Burak and Connie Francis were sworn in to the Maple Plain City Council on Monday, Jan. 9.  Pictured from left: Andrew Burak, Mayor Julie Maas-Kusske, Connie Francis, and John Fay. Not Pictured: Council member Mike DeLuca. (Photo courtesy City of Maple Plain)

by TODD ABELN

reporter.patriot@apgecm.com

