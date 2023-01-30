by TODD ABELN
At its special city council meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, Maple Plain took steps to alleviate its snow removal issues.
After the large snowstorm earlier this month, the city sent out a release stating it has heard the complaints and was looking at steps to solve the problem.
“The City of Maple Plain has received numerous resident comments, questions, and concerns regarding the snow plowing services during this winter season. Your concerns have been heard and we would like to take this time to provide an update. The current contractor, Snow Removal Group, is new this season. The city did an RFP (request for proposals) in August and did not receive any bids. We then actively sought out contractors to provide quotes and ended up with just three. (Our past contractor did not provide a quote after several requests to do so.) Of those three quotes, based on the prices quoted and apparent ability to provide the service, Snow Removal Group was chosen to provide snow removal services city-wide,” the statement read.
The release continued, “There has been quite a learning curve for this snow plowing contractor to begin the winter season, such as their routes, our curbs, and the best techniques for plowing the city. The first snow events of the season were larger than normal, which made that learning a bit tougher. Also, the snowfall amounts this season are making it difficult for their trucks to keep up.”
The city said it will be working with the contractor to help them get through the current season and has recently hired two part-time staff members to supplement the contractor. One of the hires will work on trail and parking lots while the other will work on clean-up plowing of streets with the large city plow truck.
At the meeting on Jan. 9, the city officially hired two part-time drivers to help with snow removal through the city. This would be in addition to a part-time driver they hired earlier.
The city hired Bart Kusske, who plows for the city of Wayzata, and Don Gasper, who is retired from the city of Long Lake Public Works. The council passed the motion 3-0 with Mayor Julie Maas-Kusske abstaining as she is married to Bart Kusske.
In other city council action, the council swore in its two new members, Andrew Burak and Connie Francis, to start the meeting.
With the new members, the council approved council appointments and designations for the 2023 year.
Council member Mike DeLuca was appointed as acting mayor. Other appointments are: Northwest Hennepin League of Municipalities - Mayor Maas-Kusske; Minnesota Women in City Government - Maas-Kusske; Regional Council of Mayors - Maas-Kusske; Planning Commission - Francis; Pioneer Creek/Lake Sarah Watershed District - Burak; Highway 12 Safety Coalition - Francis; Police Commission - Maas-Kusske and Burak; Fire Commission - Maas-Kusske and Fay; Fire Relief Board - DeLuca and Francis; Future Fire Services Workgroup - Maas-Kusske; Personnel Committee - Burak and Fay; Finance Committee - Francis and Fay; Orono Rotary Club - Maas-Kusske and Fay; West Hennepin Chamber of Commerce - Maas-Kusske and Francis; WAFTA - DeLuca; Citizens Advisory Panel on Public Spaces - DeLuca.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.