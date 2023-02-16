Water and water flow was the main topic of conversation at the Monday, Jan. 23, Maple Plain City Council meeting.
The topic of water was brought up because in November 2022, the Metropolitan Council notified the city that a sewer flow surcharge had occurred on May 11, 2022, at the lift station located near the intersection of Poplar Avenue and Willow Street. Due to the characteristics of the measured flow, it is suspected that a large amount of inflow entered the system over a short period of time.
The Met Council asked the city to investigate why that event happened, and on Dec. 7, city administrator Clarissa Hadler, and engineers from Bolton and Menk Dave Martini, Matt Bauman, Dylan Hoflock, and Greg Stang, met with the Met Council to review circumstances surrounding the surcharge event and to discuss the next steps.
“A large amount of flow was able to enter the system in a short period of time, which would indicate there was some sort of inflow event,” Martini told the council. “Typically, when there is a surcharge like this, Met Council would charge the city for that flow entering the system. In this case, at least at this time, they are more interested in trying to understand what happened and where all that water come from than getting any money from the city associated with that event. What they have asked us to do is to put together a plan for us to investigate and try to identify in our system where there might be opportunities for inflow like this.”
Martini presented a plan that would cost the city around $18,000 to investigate and figure out what happened on May 11.
That plan includes reviewing sewer castings, reviewing emergency call logs, identifying at-risk manholes, monitoring flow at at-risk manholes to narrow search down, asking residents to notify them of known ponding areas, continuing to replace clay sewer mains with PVC mains, and sealing existing clay sewer mains.
If those steps don’t identify the problem, the city would have to move to high-level stormwater modeling to identify areas that are prone to flooding, additional sanitary sewer flow monitoring, and sanitary sewer system modeling.
Council member John Fay questioned the need for the first phase of steps, asking why they don’t jump write to phase 2.
“It’s probably no surprise that I’m not a big fan of spending $18,000 on reviewing things,” Fay said. “I don’t think we will get anywhere with it, to be honest with you. I think we are going to spend $18,000 and we are going to be right where we are on your narrative where it says if we don’t find any tangible results the next steps are these – which is modeling. Why don’t we just forgo the $18,000 and take that money and invest in the second stage which is modeling. I think we are throwing good money away for nothing.”
Martini and Bauman told Fay that the first step would help narrow the search down and they wouldn’t need to monitor the whole city if it comes to that.
“The reason for this first step is it helps narrow our search down if we can do that flow monitor and try to understand what part of the town might this flow be coming from,” Martini said.
“If we don’t do this first part of the plan, then that would affect our development opportunities around us with the Met Council withholding their go-ahead,” Mayor Julie Maas-Kusske said. “It’s their rules and it’s their way or the highway. We want to be very careful because Met Council also could have fined us substantially for the spike which is probably more than $18,000.”
With that, the council unanimously approved the plan to investigate the source of the overflow at the lift station.
In addition to that, the council approved spending $13,200 on a water modeling system that will review existing water main record plans, compare record plans to existing GIS system data and update as required, and build the water model using WaterCAD modeling software, among other things, to guide future improvements in the Capital Improvement Plan.
“Right now, we don’t have a real good understanding of how the water system operates,” Martini said. “We think it would be very beneficial from an engineering standpoint to give us a tool to better evaluate when questions come up regarding the water system.”
