Holden Mohs was officially promoted from probationary firefighter to firefighter status at the Monday, June 27, Maple Plain City Council meeting.
Maple Plain Fire Chief Ray McCoy led the ceremony and read Mohs his fireman’s oath. Many of Holden’s friends and family were in attendance for the occasion, as were numerous members of the Maple Plain Fire Department. Mohs’ promotion signifies that he has successfully completed his Firefighter I and II, Haz Mat requirements, and Emergency Medical Responder training as well as having served as a probationary firefighter for a year. It has become a tradition for new members of the Fire Department to have their ceremonies held during city council meetings.
When asked why he decided to join the Maple Plain Fire Department, Mohs shared that growing up he always had the idea that he would serve in the military or on the police department. As he got older he still had the desire to serve in some form and found himself drawn to the fire department. Holden started with Maple Plain Fire on June 27, 2021 and quickly moved through his required trainings. He has especially enjoyed the bond that he has formed with his fellow firefighters, both in Maple Plain and other nearby departments.
Mohs is a long time resident of the West Hennepin area, having graduated from Orono High School in 2012. Mohs officially moved into the Maple Plain community 2-1/2 years ago and it is in Maple Plain that he resides with his wife (Lauren) and daughter (Elise).
