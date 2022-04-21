If you live in Maple Plain and need to clean-up around the house, put Saturday, May 21 on your calender.
That is the day for Maple Plain’s 2022 Spring Clean-up day. The event will happen rain or shine from 8 a.m. to noon at the Maple Plain Public Works Facility, 1645 Pioneer Ave., behind the Maple Plain Fire Station. When dropping off stuff for spring clean up day, residents should line up along Main Street East and exit north on Pioneer and not block any driveways.
A valid ID that verifies Maple Plain residency must be presented. Cash or check are the only accepted payments.
Item that will be accepted at no cost include scrap metal, car and household batteries, fluorescent bulbs, mowers, power tools/equipment, snowblowers, BBQ grills, phones, cameras, and camcorders.
Items that will be accepted for a fee include: small electronics, $12 each, includes computers, laptops, scanners, printers, monitors, radios, stereo, CD players, TVs, VCRs, DVDs, paper shredders, power supplies, and electric typewriters; large electronics, $20 each, and includes TVs 32 inches and larger; large appliances, $20 each, includes air conditioners, water softeners, full size refrigerators and freezers, stoves, and dishwashers; small appliances, $10 each, includes microwaves, toaster ovens, mini-fridge and wine coolers; and construction debris and miscellaneous junk, $30 per cubic foot, includes carpet, shelving, lawn furniture, garden tools, mattresses, furniture, toys, sports equipment, boards, molding, concrete, doors, sheet rock, bricks, windows, fences, and tiles. Tires and propane tanks will also be accepted for $5 each.
Items not accepted include timbers, treated lumber, and shingles; caulking tubes; recyclables that are collected curbside; barrels or drums that are not completely empty and do not have the ends cut out; yard waste (leaves, grass, brush); water softener zeolite tanks; hazardous wastes including paint, cleaning chemicals, pesticides, petroleum products.
For more information on how to recycle or properly dispose of these items visit: www.co.hennepin.mn.us/environmentbb
Hennepin County is also hosting a community collection event for county residents to safely and properly dispose of unwanted garden and household hazardous wastes. The collection event will be Sept. 9 and 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hennepin County Public Works Orono Shop, 3880 Shoreline Dr. , Orono, MN 55391. Learn more by visiting www.hennepin.us/collectionevents to learn what items will be accepted at the event, review safety guidelines, and view all 2022 events.
The county also has drop-off facilities to dispose of unwanted medicines because proper disposal is important as prescription drug abuse is a growing problem, accidental poisonings from medicines are on the rise, medicines flushed down the drain or disposed of in the trash can contaminate water, harm wildlife, and pollute drinking water. The are drop-off sites are located at: the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Water Patrol, 4141 Shoreline Dr. in Spring Park, with the hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and at the Hennepin County District Court, at 12601 Ridgedale Dr., in Minnetonka, during the hours of Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information Visit www.hennepin.us/medicine or call (612)-348-3777
