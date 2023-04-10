After just over two years as the city of Maple Plain’s city administrator Clarissa Hadler has resigned.
Hadler submitted her letter of resignation to the city of Maple Plain on Friday, March 24 and the city council accepted her resignation at its meeting on Monday, March 27.
Hadler started as the City Administrator for Maple Plain in Feb. 2021.
In her letter of resignation, Hadler said her last day will be Friday, May 5.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve the city of Maple Plain for these past two years,” Hadler wrote. “I feel we’ve accomplished great strides in improving many of the processes in the organization and preparing the city for long term financial sustainability.”
She continued, “Its been a pleasure to work with our team of staff, consultants and stakeholders in the community. There are many I will remember fondly for their vocal support of our team and their service to the community.”
With the resignation, the city council announced they will be meeting to discuss staffing issues related to the City Administrator transition on the following dates. Thursday, March 30 at 7 a.m.; Monday, April 3 at 5 p.m.; Wednesday, April 5 at 5 p.m.; Thursday, April 13 at 5 p.m.; and Tuesday, April 18 at 5 p.m.
In her resignation letter, Hadler offered to help the transition in any way possible.
“I welcome the opportunity to assist in the transition of my duties before and after my departure as you see fit to ensure that the foundational properties that we have been developing can be maintained long term,” she said.
Mayor Julie Maas-Kusske thanked Hadler for her work the past two years.
“I just want to thank you for your two years and I know you are going to be gracious and thank you for your offer to help in the transition,” Maas-Kusske said. “We appreciate the processes that have been put into the place and the incredible work you did with the budgets as well. We appreciate the work you’ve done here in two years and a lot has been accomplished under you leadership, so thank you for that.”
