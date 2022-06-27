After years of trying to get Collision Corner to comply with a conditional use permit, the city of Maple Plain has taken the necessary steps to revoke the CUP.
The Maple Plain city council unanimously passed a motion that directed city staff to prepare a resolution to revoke the 2016 CUP for Collision Corner at 5060 US Highway 12 in Maple Plain at a special business meeting it held on Monday, June 13.
That resolution will be brought before the council for consideration at its next meeting on Monday, June 27. At that meeting, the council can either vote to revoke the CUP, reject the resolution or decide on another action involving the CUP for Collision Corner.
The CUP for Collision Corner was first issued in 1985, and there have been multiple amendments to the CUP since that time, most recently in 2016. CUPs are permits that provide a property with special rights over and above the basic zoning regulations, but a CUP also may impose conditions in exchange for those special rights.
The city contends that Collision Corner has not been in compliance for multiple years. City planner Mark Kaltsas presented to the council the most recent findings on how Collision Corner is not in compliance with the CUP issued to the business in 2016.
The 2016 CUP calls for Collision Corner to have a total of 77 parking spaces with parking and storage in permitted areas only. Other conditions to the permits include no parking of vehicles shall be permitted on Boundary Avenue outside of the areas designated on the Site Plan; landscaping to screen the northeast corner of the Property; building and street lighting pursuant to the Site Plan; no parking signage as designated on the Site Plan; the business must provide emergency vehicle/public safety access route as designated on the Site Plan; a blacktop driveway to the For Sale area as designated on the Site Plan; and all parking spaces must be striped according to city standards.
Kaltsas told the council that staff inspected the property on Monday, June 6, and found that they had 102 cars parked on the property. Kaltsas also said not all required landscaping is there, parking areas have not been striped, there is no blacktop driveway leading to the for sale area, permanent “No Parking” signage has not been installed, and an emergency vehicle/public safety access route as designated on plan is not provided.
The city certified $31,000 to the tax rolls in unpaid fines in 2021 to Collision Corner.
After the presentation from Kaltsas, Collision Corner owner Kurt Kroll stepped to the podium and told the council he has been working hard to get into compliance and asked for 30 days to finish.
“Its been a little trying, but I’m doing as much as I can do trying to clean up what we have going on down there,” Kroll said. “The last few years have been a little difficult but we are getting through it. We are over on the car count continuously, we realize that and we have been trying for the last few years to try to get a grasp on it and control it better.”
Kroll said he did the landscaping a few years back but it all died and that since the pandemic started its been tough to maintain employees in order to have the manpower to comply with the CUP.
“Its been a challenge,” Kroll said. “We are trying to make some improvements to come into compliance with the Conditional Use Permit but we just don’t have the manpower to do it as quickly as we would like to see it done or you would like to see it done, but we are trying. I’m asking for probably 30 days to come back with all this and see what we can do to bring it into compliance.”
The council didn’t give him 30 days but did give him until the next council meeting on Monday, June 27 to come into compliance before they take a vote on the resolution to revoke the CUP.
“It’s been over the past 10 to 12 years that the city has truly tried to work with Kurt and Collision Corner to continue to modify these CUPs in order to allow his business to run and run according to how his business should operate,” council member John Fay said. “I truly hear the same plea ‘I just needed a little bit more time.’ Have we forgotten what happened in 2012 and 14, and 15, and 16 and what’s transpired really over the last five years through three different mayors, three different administrators. There’s been a lot of avoidance, deceit. I just don’t know if you’ve given us an avenue to extend this out anymore.”
Council member Mike DeLuca concurred with Fay, “This is one of the most painful things I’ve experienced. Considering revoking a CUP for a business in town is not something I take lightly. It’s been 10 years. That business has not been in compliance with any conditional use permit in the 10 years that I’ve been on council and on the planning commission. I think it would be honest to say that there probably wasn’t a moment in time that you’ve been in compliance.”
With that the council told Kroll to show them something before the resolution comes before them on Monday, June 27.
“Give me a reason in two weeks that I can vote no for that,” DeLuca said. “I challenge you to give me a reason in two weeks to vote no.”
