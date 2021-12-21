Jody and Chuck Sutherland are the 2021 City of Maple Plain Good Neighbor of the Year award for their continued support to the city and its residents.
Chuck has lived in Maple Plain all his life, while Judy has lived in Maple Plain since she married Chuck 57 years ago. Together they own Sutherland’s Nursery and Tree Service, which celebrated 60 years in business in 2020.
JoAnn Ree nominated the Sutherlands for the award and the Sutherlands were honored at the Maple Plain City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 22.
“The Sutherlands are well known in their neighborhood and the community of Maple Plain,” Ree wrote in her nomination of the Sutherlands. “Judy has been a volunteer to family, friends, and neighbors in many ways, such as preparing meals, grocery shopping, taking to appointments and even cleaning their homes.”
The Sutherland’s have also been instrumental in the Maple Plain Historical Museum.
Judy has been on the Maple Plain Historical Museum Committee since it was formed in 2014, serving as Treasurer and as the editor of the Maple Plain Museum History Handout. She also organizes historical information that is received from families and is always willing to help families search for information. She was also involved with the “Trails to the Libraries” program.
Judy has led the museum committee in various fundraising activities, including creation of a pin that the museum committee sold, and the selling of bricks with family names engraved. Her latest idea is a cookbook to sell with recipes from supporters of the community and membership families.
She has also participated in many other community activities which the Museum Committee has been involved with, including the View Santa event, pie and ice cream social, “Movies in the Park” and selling ice cream at Christ Lutheran Musical concerts.
Chuck has maintained the flowers and shrubs and mulches around the museum and makes other repairs. He even built a scale replica of the Museum
The Sutherlands have decorated the museum for seven years for the holidays and store many items at their home that are used for museum events and haul them back and forth as needed.
Judy is often found attending the city workshops and council meetings, showing her interest in the City of Maple Plain and keeping updated and informed of the current happenings in the city and council decisions.
The Sutherlands raised their three children - David, Ann and Betsy - in Maple Plain and have two granddaughters Crystal and Olivia.
