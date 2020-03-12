Maple Plain named resident Marleane Callaghan as the third recipient of the city’s annual Good Neighbor Award during the January city council meeting.
According to Maple Plain Mayor Julie Mass-Kusske, the Good Neighbor Award is given to a resident who is nominated and then selected by the members of the Maple Plain city council and staff.
“The award is given in recognition of lifetime of service and dedication through volunteerism, virtue civic engagement and creativity to meet community needs,” she said.
Callaghan educated children and families in the community and was a leader in the efforts to start a community garden. According to Mass-Kusske, Callaghan is a “master gardener.” She not only maintains her own garden and pond in her own backyard, but she often hosts tours of her work.
Her work in the community includes working with watershed districts to create rain gardens, volunteering at the Maple Plain Community Church and volunteering as a SPARKS mentor, which is a program offered after-school for children needing extra support.
Callaghan also was a leader when the community garden began. The community garden is a collaboration between the city of Maple Plain, Orono Community Education and Independence Mayor Marvin Johnson.
According to Mass-Kusske, Johnson provided a space on his land for the garden, the city of Maple Plain donates water and maintains the ground and Callaghan teaches families about gardening and oversees the community garden in partnership with Orono Community Education staff.
“This is truly an example of how together we are better! Without the land there would be no garden, without the water being faithfully delivered to the holding tank by the Maple Plain Fire Department and without the patience, experience, compassion, knowledge and dedication of Marleane, none of it would be possible,” Mass-Kusske said. “I have had the privilege of attending the season-end gathering one year - it was held in the garden and one year at Marleane’s house. The relationships she has built personally with these families and fostered among each other is powerful and an example for all of us.”
