Maple Plain Mayor Julie Maas-Kusske was appointed to serve on the Hennepin County Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee (CJCC) by the Board of Hennepin County Commissioners Public Safety Committee during their June 23 meeting. Maas-Kusske was nominated by Commissioner Jeff Johnson.
“I have not been actively involved with the committee. I have observed a couple of meetings and spent some time looking at their website and talking with current committee members to learn more about the CJCC. I look forward to learning more about being an active CJCC member as we move forward,” Maas-Kusske said.
CJCC is made up of elected and appointed leaders from Hennepin County. The committee focuses on issues impacting the criminal justice system. Their work includes system reform efforts, issues with both adult and juvenile justice systems, disparities reduction and the impact detention has on economically disadvantaged communities and communities of color.
Subcommittees focus on data to drive strategies and decision making in order to improve client service delivery, reduce unnecessary system delays, evaluate disparities, increase transparency through data, solve justice system issues by bringing together staff from public safety, human services and public health to address areas such as: jail crowding, case processing inefficiencies and responding to client populations with adult behavioral health issues.
“I was honored to be nominated to serve on the CJCC. It’s humbling when others see potential in you as a leader and believe that you can make a difference. I am thankful for the opportunity to represent the suburbs of Hennepin County and be one of your voices,” she said.
