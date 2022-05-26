by TODD ABELN
Since March 28, the vity of Maple Plain has been down one city council member.
That will no longer be the case soon, as the council interviewed two candidates at special city council meeting on Monday, May 16, to fill the vacancy.
The council spot came open when council member Mike DeLong announced his resignation from the Maple Plain city council on March 28, after receiving a promotion in his career that will require him to travel more often.
After DeLong’s resignation, Maple Plain asked for people looking to fill in the remainder of his term through the end of the year, and set a deadline of April 25 to receive applications for any resident interested in serving on the city council.
They received two applications for the vacant council spot, and interviewed the two residents at the special meeting on Monday.
Connie Francis was the first to be interviewed by the council, followed by Mike Melton, according to the meeting agenda.
Francis, who is an accountant with Bachelor’s and Masters degrees from Augsburg College, said in her application with the city that she grew up in Medina (Independence Beach), attended Maple Plain Elementary and later Orono Middle School and High School.
“I am interested in serving on the city council to help the city to move forward while doing what is best for the citizens that live here,” Francis wrote in her application. “I am also interested in attracting a grocery store and a fuel station. We also need to attract more businesses to our city. There are too many empty buildings or underutilized spaces. I want to be part of the process moving us forward while doing what is best for the citizens that live here. I have been a community member for over 20 years.”
Francis has been a volunteer at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Lake and a troop leader for the Orono/Westonka Girl Scouts.
“I will listen to both sides of the issue,” she wrote. “Then, weigh the pros and cons presented. From there, I would compare it to what the long term city plan is and how it relates to the issue. The decision would be based on facts and the best possible decision/solution would be made.”
As for Melton, he has raised five kids and lived in Maple Plain for 34 years.
“I’ve spent the last two years on the Planning Commission and I would like to contribute more to Maple Plain as a member of the city council,” Melton wrote in his application.
Melton is currently a VP of construction and development with Grindstone Construction, experience which he says would help him on the council.
“Over my 30 years experience in design, construction and development I have had the opportunity to be in front of many city council’s across the country,” he wrote. “I feel I have a firm grasp of the role and responsibilities along with a sense of duty and giving back to our community.”
The city council will formally appoint one of the two candidates to the council at its regular scheduled council meeting on Monday, May 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.