The city of Maple Plain would like residents to know that it hears the complaints about the snow plowing this winter season and is working to make it better.
“The City of Maple Plain has received numerous resident comments, questions, and concerns regarding the snow plowing services during this winter season,” reads a release from the city. “Your concerns have been heard and we would like to take this time to provide an update. The current contractor, Snow Removal Group, is new this season. The city did an RFP (request for proposals) in August and did not receive any bids. We then actively sought out contractors to provide quotes and ended up with just three. Our past contractor did not provide a quote after several requests to do so. Of those three quotes, based on the prices quoted and apparent ability to provide the service, Snow Removal Group was chosen to provide snow removal services city-wide.”
The release continued, “There has been quite a learning curve for this snow plowing contractor to begin the winter season, such as their routes, our curbs, and the best techniques for plowing the city. The first snow events of the season were larger than normal, which made that learning a bit tougher. Also, the snowfall amounts this season are making it difficult for their trucks to keep up.”
The city said they will be working with the contractor to help them get through the current season and have recently hired two part-time staff members to supplement the contractor. One of the hires will work on trails and parking lots, will the other will work on clean-up plowing of streets with the large city plow truck.
“We understand that frustrations are high and patience is running thin and City staff is happy to act as a sounding board to those concerns,” the city said. “We want to thank everyone that has made their voice heard so far; as well as for the overall kindness and patience with which those residents and business owners have expressed themselves. The safety of our residents, quality of our streets, and budget constraints are incredibly important issues to us, and we will continue to assess the situation and the services provided by our contractor and adjust accordingly.”
