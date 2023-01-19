The city of Maple Plain would like residents to know that it hears the complaints about the snow plowing this winter season and is working to make it better.

“The City of Maple Plain has received numerous resident comments, questions, and concerns regarding the snow plowing services during this winter season,” reads a release from the city. “Your concerns have been heard and we would like to take this time to provide an update. The current contractor, Snow Removal Group, is new this season. The city did an RFP (request for proposals) in August and did not receive any bids. We then actively sought out contractors to provide quotes and ended up with just three. Our past contractor did not provide a quote after several requests to do so. Of those three quotes, based on the prices quoted and apparent ability to provide the service, Snow Removal Group was chosen to provide snow removal services city-wide.”

Load comments