Maple Plain-based Collision Corner can still operate its business for now.
For years, the city of Maple Plain has tried to get Collision Corner and owner Kurt Krolls to bring the business and the property into compliance with its Conditional Use Permit that was first issued in 1985 and revised a number of times over the years, with the most recent revision coming in 2016.
At its city council meeting on Monday, June 13, the city council passed a motion directing city staff to prepare a resolution to revoke Collision Corner’s CUP in time for the next meeting on Monday, June 27.
At the June 13 meeting, Krolls asked the council for 30 days to get into compliance, but the council gave him until the June 27 meeting to show progress towards coming into compliance.
At the June 27 meeting, city staff presented three options to the council on what they can do with the CUP for Collision Corner, located on Highway 12. Those options were to revoke the CUP; take no action as the business was brought into compliance; or the city council could find that the applicant is making progress towards or is in compliance with applicable conditions and could work with the applicant to establish a sustainable plan moving forward.
After much discussion over the options, the council decided that option three was the best plan of action for Collision Corner.
“We have a business that is loved by the community and we want it to continue which is why I am in favor of working with them on a new agreement,” council member Caitlin Cahill said. “We want them to be successful.”
The council unanimously passed a motion that has a conditional revocation of the CUP, but the resolution revoking the permit has been stayed for 60 days which will allow Krolls and Collision Corner to apply for a permit that revises the current permit.
If Krolls does not apply for the new permit or is not awarded the new permit within that 60 day window, the resolution would go into effect and the CUP would be revoked and Collision Corner could no longer operate.
“We’ve been dealing with the same conditions for years,” Mayor Julie Maase-Kuske said “What’s changed in my opinion is the amount of work in the last two weeks because I haven’t seen that in my time before”
The conditions that the council directed Krolls to address at his business include eliminating overnight parking within the right of way on Boundary Avenue directly east of the existing building; eliminating overnight parking outside of the fence for all areas of the site; eliminating vehicles for sale along Highway 12 and any gravel or pavement located within this area; amending the site plan to indicate parking spaces and emergency access within the fenced area; requiring all spaces and fire lane to be striped; fully enclosing the storage area along Highway 12; and only permitting licensed/registered vehicles that are currently being repaired and staff parking to be located within the designated spaces.
“How can we guide the business owner at this point?” council member Mike DeLuca asked. “Look at these additional points and take your two weeks to get this figured out.”
