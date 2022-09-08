The city of Maple Plain is getting help in the fight against the emerald ash borer.
At its city council meeting on Monday, Aug. 22, the council accepted a $25,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to fight against the invasive species that can destroy ash trees in a community.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Preparing for Emerald Ash Borer Grant provides the city with money and resources to fight the invasive pest.
City administrator Clarissa Handler presented to the council the grant and the steps they will be taking to use the money.
Handler said the city will take an inventory of all trees on public land or in right-of-ways in Maple Plain. After that, the city will prepare an emerald ash borer management plan.
“The management plan that they create will help us do some long term budgeting and long term planning on what trees need to come down,” Handler told the council.
The city has already identified eight trees in Rainbow Park that will be removed, and a ninth tree at Bryantwood Park. The city will replace these with 18 new trees throughout the city with locations yet to be determined. Some of the areas be discussed are adjacent to the warming house at Rainbow Park, adjacent and north from the Veteran’s Memorial Park concession stand, and Bryantwood Park
Handler said they are currently gathering bids from tree companies to remove those nine trees and those companies can help in identifying best places to plant the new trees.
As part of the grant agreement, the city needs to provide $4,000 in matching funds, as well as $4,750 worth of in-kind equipment and labor.
Handler said they hope to off-set the in-kind portion by asking for volunteers.
“We are hoping to get some volunteers to help with the planting of the trees,” she said.
The state DNR Preparing for Emerald Ash Borer Grant wasn’t the only grant money the city received at the council meeting.
The council also accepted a $5,000 grant from Hennepin County Active Living. The grant provides funds from Hennepin County that the city may use for the purchasing of benches to encourage walking along a trail route designated on the city Comprehensive Plan.
City staff proposed to use the grant money to purchase one Bench 138 style, which is currently the bench used at various parks in the city at a cost of $584, and four Bench 88 styles at a cost of $4,280.
The council asked if they could just buy all Bench 138 style’s in order to purchase more benches and have more benches around the city. Handler and city staff said they would have to check and see if that’s possible and if it meets the criteria for the grant money.
The city is responsible for installation of the benches, including any necessary concrete pads, as those expenses do not qualify for grant funds.
In other council action, the council approved a five-year contract with Republic Services for Solid Waste services in the city.
The current 10-year contract with Republic expires at the end of September with the new five-year contract starting on Oct. 1, 2022 and running until Sept. 31, 2027.
Trash pickup day will continue to be on Monday’s with the cost of a 35 gallon trash bin costing $9.60, a 65-gallon bin $11.69 and a 95-gallon bin costing $13.88. Yard waste pickup would be included in the price. Recycling will cost $4.52. Residents can opt-in to the organic recycling for $79. There will be an annual increase of 4.5 percent.
