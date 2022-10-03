Maple Plain Fire is excited to join Fire Departments from across the nation in educating the public on fire prevention during the annual Fire Prevention Week.
This year Maple Plain Fire Department is excited to host an open house and educational events on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Maple Plain Fire Station, 1645 Pioneer Avenue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This year’s theme of fire prevention is “Fire won’t wait, plan your escape”.
There will be activities for all ages. Community members will have the opportunity to go on fire truck rides, meet your local police officer from West Hennepin Public Safety, walk through an ambulance, fun hands-on activities, equipment displays, pictures with firefighters and enjoy a conversation with Maple Plain Fire fighters. North Air Care helicopter will arrive during the open house as their call load permits.
“Fire Prevention week is a great opportunity to talk to your family and make a plan with two ways out if your home starts on fire,” Maple Plain fire chief Ray McCoy said.
Maple Plain Fire Department is a group of dedicated men and women who value service above self. They serve the citizens of Independence, Maple Plain and Medina by providing Emergency Medical Services, Car Crash Response, Fire Suppression and Protection and Public Safety Education.
The men and women of Maple Plain Fire train sacrificially to help you and your loved ones in a time of need.
Cookies, coffee, and water will be served and food trucks will be available for food purchases.
