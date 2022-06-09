Maple Plain mayor Julie Maas-Kusske welcomes Connie Francis to the Maple Plain City Council after the council appointed her to fill the position left by Mike DeLong’s resignation in late March. (Photo courtesy Mayor Julie Maas-Kusske)
The Maple Plain city council is back to full strength.
The city council was one member short after Mike DeLong announced his resignation from the Maple Plain City Council on March 28, after receiving a promotion in his career that will require him to travel more often.
That vacancy was filled on Monday, May 23, when the remaining members of the city council voted to appoint Connie Francis to the seat to fill the reminder of DeLong’s term until Dec. 31.
Francis was sworn in at the Maple Plain’s regular meeting on May 23 and jumped right in to the work for the reminder of the meeting.
After DeLong’s resignation, the city asked for residents to apply for the open seat, and two Maple Plain residents - Francis and Mike Melton - applied for the council position.
Francis and Melton interviewed with the council on Monday, May 16, and the council picked Francis at the meeting on May 23.
Francis, an accountant with bachelors and Masters degrees from Augsburg College, said in her application with the city that she grew up in Medina (Independence Beach), attended Maple Plain Elementary and later Orono Middle School and High School.
“I am interested in serving on the city council to help the city to move forward while doing what is best for the citizens that live here,” Francis wrote in her application. “I am also interested in attracting a grocery store and a fuel station. We also need to attract more businesses to our city. There are too many empty buildings or underutilized spaces. I want to be part of the process moving us forward while doing what is best for the citizens that live here. I have been a community member for over 20 years.”
Francis has been a volunteer at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Lake and a troop leader for the Orono/Westonka Girl Scouts.
“I will listen to both sides of the issue,” she wrote. “Then, weigh the pros and cons presented. From there, I would compare it to what the long term city plan is and how it relates to the issue. The decision would be based on facts and the best possible decision/solution would be made.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.