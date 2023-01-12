With the beginning of the new year, the city of Maple Plain will have a couple new voices guiding policy.
The Maple Plain city council approved members to two of its commissions in its final meeting of 2022 on Monday, Dec. 19.
First, the council approved the reappointment of Mardell DeCamp and Mike Melton to the Maple Plain Planning Commission. Both of those terms will run from Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2025.
According to the city council packet, the Planning Commission terms were just reestablished last year - as in the past some commission appointments were open-ended.
The Planning Commission’s mission is to assist with long-range planning in the community and to foster high quality development. The Planning Commission is an advisory group to the City Council in Maple Plain. The Planning Commission meets on the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. in the city council chambers.
Next, the council reappointed Jack Henrich and Adam Warden to the non-council seats on the Economic Devolpment Authority. Henrich has been with the EDA since 2006 when it was first established and his term will run until Dec. 31, 2023. Warden was first appointed to the EDA in 2019 and his term will run until Dec. 31, 2025.
In addition to those appointments, the council did some reorganization of the EDA as the staff told council that there didn’t appear to be any established terms to the EDA.
City administrator Clarissa Hadler informed the council that state statute dictates EDA terms may be for six years, though a city may require that five members of the board shall be council members, and those seats would have terms concurrent with the council seat.
Hadler continued, “the EDA Enabling Resolution designates that 5 of the 7 members of EDA shall be City Council members. Those seats end at the end of an even year, with two expiring every other year. Given that, staff recommends that the two non-Council seats have terms that end in an odd year, with a year in between.”
In addition to those appointments, the council approved the law firm of Carlson, Clelland and Schreder for prosecution services for the city at a new rate of $100 an hour for criminal attorney services (increased from $97.50) and $40 an hour for paralegal services (increased from $37.50). This is the first increase in legal rates in eight years for the city. Criminal prosecution services include the prosecution of petty misdemeanors, misdemeanors and gross misdemeanors as they occur; review and preparation of criminal complaints and consultation and advice with officers and police administration. The prosecution services include vehicle forfeitures.
The joint powers agreement for West Hennepin Public Safety requires that both cities, Maple Plain and Independence, have the same prosecutor.
